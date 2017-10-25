The Vancouver Whitecaps’ successful 2017 regular-season campaign had a disappointing ending.

Despite finishing third in the Western Conference, the team had a chance to make history by finishing in first place for the first time in franchise history.

Instead, Vancouver lost 2-1 to the Portland Timbers on Decision Day and was leapfrogged in the standings by both Portland and the Seattle Sounders.

But the Whitecaps have a chance to redeem themselves in the MLS Cup playoffs.

The Whitecaps are in search of their first ever playoff win and head into the Knockout Round against San Jose looking to make a mark with one of the most ferocious attacks in all of Major League Soccer.

Striker Fredy Montero (13), midfielder Cristian Techera (six) and midfielder Yordy Reyna (six) combined exactly for half of Vancouver’s goals in 2017.

Montero was the quintessential off-season signing for the Whitecaps – a proven MLS scorer who scored 60 goals in 160 matches with the Sounders from 2009-2012.

His awareness with and without the ball has opened space for his teammates to move into strong positions to score.

What makes the attack more intriguing is that Montero, Techera and Reyna have only started together six times this season. The Whitecaps didn’t lose any of those six matches, and at least one of the three hit the scoresheet in each of those games.

All three players will most likely lineup together against the Earthquakes and will be looking to make an impression early.

If Vancouver can get past San Jose, a tough road lies ahead of them.

The Whitecaps lost all three games against the Timbers this season and finished 1-1-1 against the Sounders.

The problem is Vancouver hasn’t had much luck on the road, finishing with a 6-2-9 record this season away from home.

If the Whitecaps have any chance of advancing to the MLS Cup, they’ll need to top Seattle or Portland (barring an upset) on the road.

But there’s real parity in the Western Conference this season, with all six playoff teams finishing within seven points of each other in the standings.

With a lethal attack, and a strong bench led by young Canadian sensation Alphonso Davies, Vancouver may be finally able to turn their fortunes around and make a run toward the MLS Cup.