HARRISON, N.J. — Daniel Royer, Bradley Wright-Phillips and Felipe scored and the New York Red Bulls clinched the final Eastern Conference playoff spot with a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

Royer opened the scoring in the 33rd minute with a three-touch finish at the end of Sacha Kljestan and Tyler Adams' two-pass combo. Wright-Phillips made it 2-0 with a chip finish in the 58th minute after Adams' pass sprung him behind the defence for a breakaway run from near midfield.

Kljestan fed it out from the end line to Felipe, who capped the scoring with a rising blast into the right corner in the 72nd minute.

The Red Bulls (13-12-7) snapped an eight-game winless streak as they eliminated Montreal, New England, Philadelphia and Orlando from playoff contention.

The Whitecaps (15-11-6) missed an opportunity to secure a first-round bye but remained in first place in the West after dropping only their second match in the last 10.