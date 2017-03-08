VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have re-signed attacking midfielder Nicolas Mezquida to a new contract through 2018, with a club option for 2019.

Mezquida had six goals and one assist in all competitions for the Major League Soccer club last season while starting in 22 of his 34 total appearances.

He has nine goals and four assists since joining the Whitecaps in 2014.

"We're delighted to re-sign Nico to a new contract," Whitecaps FC head coach Carl Robinson said in a statement. "His personality and work rate is infectious. He has been a key member of our squad and has continued to grow and mature during his time with us. Nico will continue to be a big part of our club moving forward."

The five-foot-six, 150-pound Uruguayan represented his country at the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup, scoring once in three appearances.

"It is a privilege to play for an amazing team in a soccer city," Mezquida said. "The fans and friends in Vancouver have made me feel at home. I hope to help write history with the team and all of you."