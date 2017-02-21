VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps confirmed on Tuesday that Yordy Reyna underwent successful surgery for a fracture of his left foot.

Reyna, who can play midfield and forward, suffered a fifth metatarsal fracture during the second half of Vancouver's pre-season finale at Portland Timbers on Feb. 15.

Reyna, 23, joined Whitecaps FC on January 23 after being a member of Austrian Bundesliga side FC Red Bull Salzburg since the summer of 2013. The five-foot-seven attacking player has earned 17 caps with his native Peru, scoring twice.

"Yordy was only with the group for a few weeks before his unfortunate injury but quickly showed his attacking quality and dynamic play," said Whitecaps coach Carl Robinson.

"We're happy to hear the surgery went well and anticipate he will be back to full training at the start of summer."

Vancouver plays the first leg of its CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final against the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.