Whitecaps ready to 'test their merit' against Mexico's best

The Vancouver Whitecaps boarded a plane bound for Monterrey on Monday morning, set for a difficult test against a Mexican powerhouse.

The Whitecaps face Tigres UANL, the reigning Mexican Liga MX champions, on Tuesday night at Estadio Universitario in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League semi-final. Simply put, this is the best team the Whitecaps have faced since joining Major League Soccer.

There is no real history on the side of the Whitecaps. Trips for Major League Soccer clubs to Mexico usually don’t end well: MLS squads have a combined two wins in 52 matches in the country.

Whitecaps players will heed the words of veteran midfielder Mauro Rosales, who was with Seattle Sounders FC during the team’s 2012-13 Champions League run. That team lost 1-0 to Tigres at Estadio Universitario, but the result allowed Seattle to bounce back at home and eliminate the Mexican side.

“It will be different,” said Rosales. “The atmosphere will be different; the type of players will be different.”

That would be an understatement, especially with regards to the players. Tigres have two world-class strikers and a wealth of international talent.

French international André-Pierre Gignac, fresh off a strong 2016 UEFA European Championship, and Eduardo Vargas, the Chilean star who lead his side to the 2016 Copa America Centenario title, pace the Tigres attack.

A referee strike in Mexico caused the cancellation of Tigres’ weekend match, so the side will be ready, rested and waiting to turn it on against their Canadian opponents.

“We have to be 100 per cent focused, we have to have our best game,” added Rosales. “Playing against a powerful team like Tigres, it has to be 100 per cent concentration.”

To a man, the team is excited about the opportunity to test themselves against a talented side in a hostile environment.

“We have a group of guys who will jump at this opportunity and be excited about it,” said left back Jordan Harvey. “It’s the top team in Mexico.”

The return leg of the semi-final is scheduled for April 5 at B.C. Place.