KENT, Wash. — The Seattle Thunderbirds are one win away from being Western Hockey League champions.

Mathew Barzal scored twice and added an assist as Seattle downed the Regina Pats 7-4 on Friday to take a 3-2 lead in the WHL final.

Keegan Kolesar scored once and set up two more for the Thunderbirds, who also got goals form Donovan Neuls, Nolan Volcan, Ryan Gropp and Turner Ottenbreit.

Josh Mahura, Jeff de Wit, Dawson Leedahl and Austin Wagner responded for the Pats.

Carl Stankowski made 33 saves for the win as Tyler Brown stopped 32-of-38 shots in defeat.

Seattle made use of its power-play opportunities, going 3 for 5. Regina was 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

Game 6 goes Sunday in Regina. The winner of the series will advance to the 2017 Memorial Cup.