WHL: Chaulk helps Broncos stay perfect with win over Warriors

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Conner Chaulk scored near the midway mark of the third period to lift the Swift Current Broncos over the Moose Jaw Warriors 4-3 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Aleksi Heponiemi, Tyler Steenbergen and Sahvan Khaira also scored for the Broncos (6-0-0), who remained undefeated and atop the WHL standings.

Jayden Halbgewachs, Noah Gregor and Jett Woo replied for the Warriors (5-1-0).

Logan Flodell turned away 31 shots for Swift Current. Brody Willms kicked out 25 shots for Moose Jaw.

Neither team could score on the power play. Swift Current was 0 for 4 and the Broncos were 0 for 5.

---

OIL KINGS 5 SILVERTIPS 1

EDMONTON — Trey Fix-Wolansky scored twice, including the winner, as the Oil Kings defeated Everett.

Conner McDonald, Davis Koch and Brett Kemp also scored for the Edmonton (3-4-0).

Kevin Davis was the lone scorer for the Silvertips (3-4-0).

---

WHEAT KINGS 5 HITMEN 3

CALGARY — Baron Thompson had a pair of goals, including the eventual winner in the second period, as Brandon topped the Hitmen.

Gunnar Wegleitner, Kade Jensen and Ty Lewis also scored for the Wheat Kings (4-2-1).

Matteo Gennaro struck twice for Calgary (1-4-1) and Jakob Stukel also found the back of the net.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 4 BLAZERS 3

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Sami Moilanen's power-play goal in the second period stood as the winner as Seattle held off the Blazers.

Noah Philp, Austin Strand and Reece Harsch also scored for the Thunderbirds (3-2-1).

Jackson Shepard, Brodi Stuart and Nick Chyzowski replied for the Blazers (0-8-0).

---

WINTERHAWKS 7 CHIEFS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Skyler McKenzie and Ryan Hughes had two goals apiece in the Winterhawks' rout of Spokane.

Keoni Texeira, Conor MacEachern and Henri Jokiharju rounded out the attack for Portland (5-1-0), which has won three straight.

Riley Woods and Eli Zummack responded for the Chiefs (4-2-0).