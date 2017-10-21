BRANDON, Man. — Kale Clague had a hat trick and tacked on an assist as the Brandon Wheat Kings edged the Vancouver Giants 6-5 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Clague, a defenceman drafted in 2016 by the L.A. Kings, has 10 goals and 21 points in just 10 games this season to lead all blue liners.

Kade Jensen supplied the game winner for the Wheat Kings at 17:09 of the third period.

Stelio Mattheos and Ty Lewis also scored for Brandon (8-3-1), with Lewis adding two helpers for a three-point night.

Ty Ronning led his team with three goals and an assist and Dylan Plouffe scored a pair for the Giants (4-5-2).

Logan Thompson turned aside 29 shots for the Wheat Kings. David Tendeck kicked out 26-of-32 shots for Vancouver.

Brandon went 4 for 5 on the power play while the Giants were 3 for 6 with the man advantage.

---

BRONCOS 6 HURRICANES 4

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Tyler Steenbergen scored four times and added an assist as Swift Current toppled the Hurricanes.

Sahvan Khaira and Aleksi Heponiemi also scored for the Broncos (9-1-0), with Heponiemi chipping in with three assists as well.

Jordy Bellerive struck twice while Dylan Cozens and Zane Franklin also scored for Lethbridge (4-5-0).

Logan Flodell made 31 saves for Swift Current. Reece Klassen combined with Stuart Skinner for 19 saves for the Hurricanes.

---

REBELS 4 HITMEN 2

RED DEER, Alta. — Austin Pratt scored the game-winning goal at 1:52 of the third period as the Rebels doubled up Calgary.

Lane Zablocki, Mason McCarty and Grayson Pawlenchuk also scored for Red Deer (6-4-0).

Tristen Nielsen and Drea Esposito scored for the Hitmen (3-7-1).

Ethan Anders made 24 saves for the Rebels. Nick Schneider turned away 27 shots for Calgary.

---

OIL KINGS 5 COUGARS 4 (SO)

EDMONTON — Tomas Soustal scored on a penalty shot in the third, then in the shootout as the Oil Kings slipped past Prince George.

Andrei Pavlenko, Colton Kehler, Ethan Cap scored in regulation time for Edmonton (5-6-2).

Jared Bethune, Jackson Leppard, Aaron Boyd and Brogan O'Brien responded for the Cougars (3-5-3).

Travis Child kicked out 23 shots for the Oil Kings. Isaiah DiLaura made 23 saves for Prince George.

---

PATS 5 ROYALS 3

REGINA — Matt Bradley scored twice as the Pats came from behind to beat Victoria for their fourth straight win.

Marco Creta, Bryan Lockner and Jonathan Smart also scored for Regina (7-4-1), which erased a 3-1 deficit with four third-period goals.

Jared Freadrich, Regan Nagy and Ralph Jarratt scored for Victoria (9-2-1).

Tyler Brown made 26 saves for Regina. Griffen Outhouse made 33 saves for the Royals.

---

TIGERS 11 ICE 1

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Dawson Heathcote scored a hat trick and an assist and Ryan Jevne had two goals and three helpers as the Tigers hammered Kootenay.

Ryan Chyzowski also struck twice for Medicine Hat (6-3-0), which got the rest of its offence from David Quenneville, Dylan MacPherson, Gary Haden and Mark Rassell.

Colton Kroeker scored for the Ice (4-6-1).

Jordan Hollett made 23 saves for the Tigers. Kurtis Chapman combined with Bailey Brkin for 43 saves for Kootenay.

---

WINTERHAWKS 3 ROCKETS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. — Kieffer Bellows scored once and set up two more as Portland downed the Rockets for its seventh win in a row.

Skyler McKenzie and Cody Glass also scored for the Winterhawks (9-1-0).

Kyle Topping scored for Kelowna (4-5-2).

Cole Kehler made 26 saves for Portland. James Porter turned aside 45-of-47 shots for the Rockets.

---

BLAZERS 3 CHIEFS 2 (SO)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dylan Ferguson made 40 saves and Garrett Pilon scored the shootout winner as Kamloops edged the Chiefs.

Jermaine Loewen and Joe Gatenby scored in regulation for the Blazers (3-9-0), who have won three straight.

Nolan Reid and Filip Kral replied for Spokane (6-6-0).

Dawson Weatherill stopped 23-of-25 shots for the Chiefs.

---

WARRIORS 6 SILVERTIPS 3

EVERETT, Wash. — Brett Howden had two goals and two assists and Noah Gregor scored twice with a helper as Moose Jaw beat the Silvertips.

Justin Almeida and Brayden Burke also scored for the Warriors (8-3-0).

Sean Richards struck twice and Matt Fonteyne had the other for Everett (4-8-1), which is on a three-game slide.

Adam Evanoff made 45 saves for Moose Jaw. Blake Lyda and Dorring Luding combined to make 27 saves for Everett.

---