KELOWNA, B.C. — Dillon Dube scored his second goal of the game 19 seconds into overtime and added two assists as the Kelowna Rockets edged the Victoria Royals 4-3 on Saturday night for their seventh straight win.

Rodney Southam and Reid Gardiner had power-play goals in regulation for the Rockets (43-21-5). Michael Herringer made 24 saves.

Dante Hannoun struck twice and Regan Nagy had the other for Victoria (37-26-6). Dylan Myskiw turned aside 31 shots in net.

Kelowna converted three times on seven power plays and the Royals were 1 for 6.

---

BLAZERS 4 GIANTS 3

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Rudolfs Balcers struck twice to lift the Blazers past Vancouver for their third straight win.

Deven Sideroff had a goal and two assists and Quinn Benjafield also chipped in for Kamloops (41-23-6).

Bartek Bison, Jack Flaman and Calvin Spencer scored for the Giants (19-43-6), who have dropped eight straight.

----

PATS 4 WARRIORS 3

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Adam Brooks had two goals and an assist as Regina edged the Warriors for its fourth straight win.

Filip Ahl and Braydon Buziak also chipped in for the Pats (48-12-8).

Brayden Burke scored once and added two assists for Moose Jaw (41-19-8). Brett Howden and Thomas Foster had the others.

---

BRONCOS 3 BLADES 2

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Ryley Lindgren scored two goals and an assist as the Broncos topped Saskatoon.

Tyler Steenbergen had the other for Swift Current (37-21-10).

Mason McCarty and Logan Christensen found the back of the net for the Blades (27-33-9).

---

WHEAT KINGS 5 RAIDERS 3

BRANDON, Man. — Reid Duke's power-play goal was the first of three in the second period for the Wheat Kings as they defeated Prince Albert.

Nolan Patrick had the winner in the second and Connor Gutenberg also chipped in during the period for Brandon (30-28-10). Stelio Mattheos, on the power play, and James Sheaver supplied the rest of the offence.

Cole Fonstad, Parker Kelly and Kolten Olynek scored for the Raiders (19-43-7).

---

TIGERS 4 OIL KINGS 0

EDMONTON — Michael Bullion stopped all 28 shots he faced and James Hamblin scored twice as Medicine Hat shut out the Oil Kings for its third straight win.

John Dahlstrom and Max Gerlach had the others for the Tigers (49-19-1).

Patrick Dea turned away 45 shots for Edmonton (20-42-6), which dropped its 11th straight.

---

HITMEN 5 HURRICANES 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Mark Kastelic had a pair of goals as Calgary toppled the Hurricanes.

Ryler Mrkonjic, Beck Malenstyn and Jakob Stukel rounded out the attack for the Hitmen (27-31-11).

Jordy Bellerive and Calen Addison replied for Lethbridge (43-19-7).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 6 WINTERHAWKS 3

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ryan Gropp and Alexander True had a goal and an assist apiece as Seattle defeated the Winterhawks for its third straight win.

Sami Moilanen, Matthew Wedman, Ethan Bear and Nolan Volcan supplied the rest of the offence for the Thunderbirds (44-19-6).

Shaun Dosanjh, Keegan Iverson and Skyler McKenzie found the back of the net for Portland (37-27-4), which had its five-game winning streak ended.

---

REBELS 6 ICE 1

RED DEER, Alta. — Lane Zablocki had a goal and three assists to lead the Rebels over Kootenay.

Ethan Sakowich, Evan Polei, Austin Pratt, Brandon Hagel and Dawson Martin supplied the rest of the offence for Red Deer (28-28-12).

Vince Loschiavo opened the scoring for the Ice (14-43-11), who lost their sixth straight.

---

COUGARS 4 CHIEFS 3

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jared Bethune had a goal and an assist as Prince George held off a late rally by the Chiefs.

Josh Curtis, Nikita Popugaev, on the power play, and Josh Anderson rounded out the attack for the Cougars (44-21-5).

Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Kailer Yamamoto, on the power play, and Hudson Elynuik answered for Spokane (26-32-10), which dropped its sixth straight.

---

SILVERTIPS 5 AMERICANS 1

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Dominic Zwerger had a goal and two assists to lead Everett past the Americans.

Kevin Davis, Lucas Skrumeda, Sean Richards and Patrick Bajkov also scored for the Silvertips (41-15-11).

Tyler Sandhu replied for Tri-City (38-27-3).

---