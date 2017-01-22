WHL: Hagel, Zablocki have big nights to lead Rebels over Royals

RED DEER, Alta. — Brandon Hagel had two goals and four assists and Lane Zablocki added a hat trick and an assist as the Red Deer Rebels downed the Victoria Royals 6-2 on Saturday night in Western Hockey League action.

Adam Musil rounded out the attack and Michael Spacek tacked on five helpers for Red Deer (21-20-7). Lasse Petersen made 21 saves.

Scott Walford and Tyler Soy scored for the Royals (26-19-4), who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Griffen Outhouse stopped 38 shots.

The Rebels were 2 for 6 on the power play while Victoria was scoreless on three chances.

---

PATS 6 BRONCOS 5

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Connor Hobbs scored the winner at 15:30 of the third period as Regina rallied past the Broncos.

Dawson Leedahl tied the game at 5-5 with a power-play goal in the third period for the Pats (30-6-7). Sam Steel and Chase Harrison also chipped in on the man advantage with Jake Leschyshyn and Josh Mahura adding the others. Adam Brooks tacked on three helpers.

Glenn Gawdin had two goals and two assists and Aleksi Heponiemi scored twice and added a helper for Swift Current (25-15-8). Riley Stotts also scored.

---

WHEAT KINGS 5 TIGERS 2

BRANDON, Man. — Stelio Mattheos had a goal and three assists and Nolan Patrick struck twice as the Wheat Kings got past Medicine Hat.

Connor Gutenberg and Reid Duke added power-play goals for Brandon (23-17-5).

Max Gerlach and Mason Shaw scored on the power play for the Tigers (31-15-1).

Dmitry Osipov of the Wheat Kings was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for charging in the third period.

---

RAIDERS 5 OIL KINGS 2

EDMONTON, Alta. — Jordy Stallard scored the first of three second-period goals for Prince Albert as it downed the Oil Kings.

Cavin Leth had the winner with Curtis Miske, Cole Fonstad and Sean Montgomery rounding out the attack for the Raiders (10-34-5).

Davis Koch and Ty Gerla scored for Edmonton (18-24-4), which dropped its seventh straight.

---

HURRICANES 3 HITMEN 2 (OT)

LETHRBRIDGE, Alta. — Tyler Wong tied the game at 19:42 of the third period before Zak Zborosky scored the winner in overtime — both on the power play — as the Hurricanes rallied past Calgary.

Alec Baer had a first-period goal for Lethbridge (26-15-7).

Matteo Gennaro struck twice for the Hitmen (17-21-7).

---

BLAZERS 5 COUGARS 4 (OT)

KAMLOOPS, Alta. — Collin Shirley struck twice, including the overtime winner, as the Blazers edged Prince George for their fourth straight win.

Deven Sideroff and Lane Bauer had a goal and two helpers each for Kamloops (29-16-3), with Nic Holowko adding the other.

Brendan Guhle had a pair of goals for the Cougars (33-13-3) and Jesse Gabrielle scored once and added two assists. Jansen Harkins also chipped in.

---

ROCKETS 4 WINTERHAWKS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. — Kole Lind had two goals and two assists to lift the Rockets past Portland.

Braydyn Chizen and Tomas Soustal rounded out the attack for Kelowna (27-17-4).

Joachim Blichfeld scored on the power play for the Winterhawks (22-21-3).

---

SILVERTIPS 4 AMERICANS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kevin Davis scored twice as Everett snapped the Americans' seven-game winning streak.

Brandson Hein and Connor Dewar also scored for the Silvertips (30-6-8).

Vladislav Lukin and Kyle Olson had goals for Tri City (29-18-3).

Jordan Topping of the Americans received a major penalty and game misconduct for charging late in the third period.

---

CHIEFS 5 ICE 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ty Smith, Ondrej Najman and Tyson Helgesen all scored in the third period as the Chiefs toppled Kootenay.

Eli Zummack, on the power play, and Kailer Yamamoto also chipped in for Spokane (19-20-7).

Noah Philp and Kaeden Taphorn found the back of the net for the Ice (11-29-8).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 6 GIANTS 1

KENT, Wash. — Mathew Barzal had two goals and an assist as the Thunderbirds routed Vancouver.

Turner Ottenbreit, Alexander True, Sami Moilanen and Luke Ormsby supplied the rest of the offence for Seattle (25-15-4).

Calvin Spencer replied for the Giants (17-27-3).

---