EVERETT, Wash. — Carter Hart made 35 saves as the Everett Silvertips beat the Kamloops Blazers 3-1 on Saturday for their seventh straight win in Western Hockey League action.

Matt Fonteyne and Patrick Bajkov scored in the first period for Everett (38-12-10) with Eetu Tuulola adding insurance in the third.

Lane Bauer responded later in the third for the Blazers (37-21-6) and Dylan Ferguson turned aside 24 shots in net.

Neither team scored on three power plays apiece.

---

WARRIORS 5 BRONCOS 2

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Tanner Jannot had a goal and two assists to lift the Warriors over Swift Current for their fifth straight win.

Josh Brook, Noah Gregor, Thomas Foster and Brayden Burke rounded out the attack for Moose Jaw (37-17-8).

Glenn Gawdin and Ryley Lindgren scored for the Broncos (30-20-10).

---

RAIDERS 4 BLADES 2

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Kolten Olynek had the winner as the Raiders scored three times in the third period to double up Saskatoon.

Simon Stransky and Curtis Miske, into an empty net, also chipped in during the third for Prince Albert (17-40-6). Cavin Leth opened the scoring midway through the first on the power play.

Michael Farren and Braylon Shmyr replied for the Blades (24-30-8).

---

HURRICANES 5 ICE 3

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Tyler Wong and Matt Alfaro both struck twice to lift Lethbridge over the Ice.

Tanner Nagel also scored for the Hurricanes (38-17-7).

Troy Murray, Colton Kroeker, shorthanded, and Cale Fleury, on the power play, had goals for Kootenay (13-38-10).

---

HITMEN 6 REBELS 3

RED DEER, Alta. — Luke Coleman had a pair of goals as Calgary came from behind to beat the Rebels.

Andrei Grishakov, Matteo Gennaro, Jameson Murray and Brady Reagan supplied the rest of the offence for the Hitmen (24-27-10), who recovered from a 3-0 deficit to score six straight.

Lane Zablocki struck twice for Red Deer (25-28-10), with Austin Pratt adding the other during a three-goal second period.

---

TIGERS 4 WHEAT KINGS 0

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Michael Bullion stopped all 26 shots he faced as the Tigers shut out Brandon.

David Quenneville, on the power play, Mason Shaw, Mark Rassell and Gary Haden found the back of the net for Medicine Hat (44-18-1).

Logan Thompson made 45 saves for the Wheat Kings (28-25-9).

---

COUGARS 5 OIL KINGS 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Jesse Gabrielle had two goals and an assist as the Cougars defeated Edmonton.

Radovan Bondra scored once and added two helpers for Prince George (40-19-5). Josh Curtis and Jared Bethune had the others.

Conner McDonald and Tyler Robertson had power-play goals for the Oil Kings (20-38-5), who dropped their sixth in a row.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 ROCKETS 3

KENT, Wash. — Ryan Gropp had a hat trick and an assist as the Thunderbirds handed Kelowna its first regulation loss in eight games.

Keegan Kolesar scored once and tacked on two helpers for Seattle (39-18-5). Ethan Bear also scored and Mathew Barzal had four assists.

Dillon Dube, Reid Gardiner and Kyle Topping supplied the offence for the Rockets (36-21-5), who were on a streak of 6-0-1 entering the game.

---

AMERICANS 5 CHIEFS 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tyler Sandhu scored a hat trick and an assist as Tri-City downed the Chiefs for its seventh win in a row.

Jordan Topping added two goals and a helper for the Americans (38-23-3), who got four assists from Morgan Geekie.

Kailer Yamamoto opened the scoring midway through the first period for Spokane (25-26-9).

---

ROYALS 3 GIANTS 1

VICTORIA — Jared Dmytriw scored twice to lift the Royals past Vancouver.

Vladimir Bobylev opened the scoring in the first period for Victoria (34-23-5).

Calvin Spencer answered on the power play for the Giants (19-38-5).

---