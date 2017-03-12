PORTLAND, Ore. — Skyler McKenzie scored with 13 seconds left to play in the third period to lift the Portland Winterhawks over the Everett Silvertips 4-3 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Caleb Jones, shorthanded, and Cody Glass also scored as Portland (38-27-4) had three goals in the final six minutes of play. Lane Gilliss chipped in as well. Cole Kehler made 32 saves for the win in net.

Brandson Hein, Matt Fonteyne and Eetu Tuulola built a 3-1 lead for Everett (41-16-11) by the 12:07 mark of the second. Carter Hart stopped 42 shots for the Silvertips.

Neither team scored on the power play. The Winterhawks went 0 for 2 and Everett was 0 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

HITMEN 5 OIL KINGS 2

CALGARY — Matt Dorsey's goal late in the second period was the eventual winner as the Hitmen topped Edmonton.

Matteo Gennaro scored his 42 goal of the season for Calgary (28-31-10) while Tyler Mrkonjic, Lucas Cullen and Beck Malenstyn also found the back of the net.

Trey Fix-Wolansky and Jesse Roach supplied the offence for the Oil Kings (20-43-6).

---