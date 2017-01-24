LANGLEY, B.C. — Nikita Popugaev, Radovan Bondra and Jansen Harkins all scored in the shootout as the Prince George Cougars edged the host Vancouver Giants 2-1 on Monday in Western Hockey League action.

Jared Bethune opened scoring for Prince George (34-13-3) in the second period. Nick McBride made 30 saves and stopped 1-of-3 skaters in the shootout to earn the win.

Dawson Holt's short-handed goal at the 15:49 mark of the third period forced overtime for Vancouver (17-27-4). Ryan Kubic stopped 33 shots in net for the Giants.

Both teams went 0 for 5 on the power play.