REGINA — Sam Steel had a hat trick and added an assist to lead the Regina Pats over the Calgary Hitmen 6-2 on Friday night in Western Hockey League action.

Nick Henry scored two goals and an assist for Regina (27-3-7), which improved to 6-0-1 on its last seven games. Adam Brooks had the other and Tyler Brown made 25 saves.

Matteo Gennaro and Jordy Stallard found the back of the net for the Hitmen (14-18-5). Cody Porter took the loss by turning aside 14-of-17 shots in 28:36. Kyle Dumba made 15 saves in relief.

The Pats went 1 for 3 on the power play while Calgary was scoreless on its lone attempt.

---

WARRIORS 4 BLADES 0

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Brayden Burke had two power-play goals and an assist and Brody Willms stopped all 23 shots he faced as the Warriors shut out Saskatoon.

Jayden Halbgewachs scored once and added two helpers for Moose Jaw (24-9-7) and Brett Howden had the other.

Brock Hamm kicked out 27-of-31 shots for the Blades (15-21-6).

---

AMERICANS 7 RAIDERS 1

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Jordan Topping had two goals and two assists and Rylan Parenteau stopped 30 shots to lift Tri-City over the Raiders.

Dylan Coghlan, Michael Rasmussen, Maxwell James, Kyle Olson and Riley Sawchuk supplied the rest of the offence for the Americans (22-18-1).

Cole Fonstad responded in the third for Prince Albert (8-30-3). Ian Scott started in net but was relieved after turning aside 17-of-22 shots in 44:17. Nicholas Sanders made nine saves in relief.

---

WHEAT KINGS 5 BRONCOS 4

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Tanner Kaspick had two goals and an assist while Ty Lewis also struck twice as Brandon edged the Broncos.

Tyler Coulter scored the other and Daniel Bukac tacked on three helpers for the Wheat Kings (19-16-4). Logan Thompson made 30 saves in net.

Tyler Steenbergen struck twice for Swift Current (22-12-7), which had a three game winning streak snapped. Lane Pederson had a goal and two assists and Glenn Gawdin also scored. Travis Child turned away 28 shots.

---

CHIEFS 4 ICE 1

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Hudson Elynuik had two goals and two assists as Spokane got past the Ice.

Kailer Yamamoto scored twice and added an assist for the Chiefs (17-16-6), who got 24 saves from Jayden Sittler.

Zak Zborosky opened the scoring for Kootenay (8-24-8) and Payton Lee kicked out 46-of-49 shots.

---

HURRICANES 7 OIL KINGS 4

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Egor Babenko had two goals and three assists as the Hurricanes toppled Edmonton.

Jordy Bellerive scored once and added two assists with Ryan Bowen, Ryley Lindgren, Brett Davis and Tyler Wong rounding out the attack for Lethbridge (21-15-5). Stuart Skinner picked up the win in relief by stopping 14-of-15 shots in 30:22. Ryan Gilchrist made 10 saves.

Tyler Robertson had a goal and two assists with Davis Koch, Anatolii Elizarov and Graham Millar also scoring for the Oil Kings (18-19-4). Patrick Dea took the loss by turning aside 12-of-17 shots in 40 minutes. Josh Dechaine played the third and stopped 10 shots.

---

REBELS 3 GIANTS 2

RED DEER, Alta. — Alexander Alexeyev scored the winner and added two assists to lift the Rebels past Vancouver.

Austin Glober also had a goal and two helpers for Red Deer (18-16-6) and Adam Musil scored the other. Lasse Petersen stopped 24 shots.

Matt Barberis, on the power play, and Radovan Bondra found the back of the net for the Giants (16-21-3). Ryan Kubic turned away 21 shots.

---

BLAZERS 3 ROCKETS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Rudolfs Balcers scored the winner and Dylan Ferguson made 30 saves as the Blazers defeated Kelowna.

Jermaine Loewen and Luc Smith also found the back of the net for Kamloops (25-15-2).

Dillon Dube had a power-play goal and Michael Herringer stopped 33 shots for the Rockets (23-15-3).

---

ROYALS 2 COUGARS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Regan Nagy scored the winner in the second period and Griffen Outhouse stopped 25 shots as Victoria edged the Cougars.

Vladimir Bobylev had a power-play goal in the first for the Royals (22-15-4).

Kody McDonald responded early in the third for Prince George (27-11-2) and Ty Edmonds turned away 36 shots.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 4 SILVERTIPS 3 (SO)

KENT, Wash. — Keegan Kolesar scored the only goal in the shootout and the Thunderbirds held on to beat Everett.

Luke Ormsby, Zack Andrusiak and Donovan Neuls supplied the offence in regulation for Seattle (20-14-4). Rylan Toth stopped 38 shots and all three shooters in the shootout.

Dominic Zwerger, Riley Sutter and Matt Fonteyne responded with power-play goals for the Silvertips (25-5-7) to tie the game at 3-3. Mario Petit turned away 26 shots in defeat.

---