SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Tyler Steenbergen scored twice and added two assists while Logan Flodell made 36 saves as the Swift Current Broncos blanked the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-0 on Saturday in Western Hockey League action.

Aleksi Heponiemi opened the scoring for the Broncos (13-3-1) just 12 seconds into the game and tacked on three helpers for a four-point night.

Glenn Gawdin struck twice and Kaden Elder also had a goal for Swift Current, which is on a three game win streak.

Reece Klassen kicked out 18 shots for Lethbridge (7-10-1), which is on a six-game slide.

The Broncos went 3 for 4 on the power play while the Hurricanes went 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

WHEAT KINGS 3 BLADES 1

BRANDON, Man. — Stelio Mattheos scored the winner at 13:45 of the third period as the Wheat Kings got past Saskatoon.

Baron Thompson and Evan Weinger also scored for Brandon (11-6-1), which got a 36-save performance from Logan Thompson.

Jake Kustra scored for the Blades (7-10-1). Ryan Kubic stopped 21-of-23 shots in defeat.

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 AMERICANS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Joachim Blichfeld scored twice and Kieffer Bellows had a goal and two helpers as the Winterhawks downed Tri-City for their fourth win in a row.

Skyler McKenzie and Keoni Texeira also scored for Portland (13-4-0). Cole Kehler kicked out 39 shots for the victory.

Maxwell James and Morgan Geekie scored for the Americans (12-5-2), who had their point streak snapped at 11 games (9-0-2). Patrick Dea stopped 44-of-47 shots in defeat.

---

CHIEFS 5 ICE 4

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Nolan Reid struck twice and Hudson Elynuik had a goal and four helpers as Spokane slipped past Kootenay.

Jaret Anderson-Doland and Zach Fischer also found the back of the net for the Chiefs (10-7-3). Dawson Weatherill made 23 saves for the win.

Cameron Hausinger had a pair of goals while Ryan Pouliot and Alex Baer had the others for the Ice (8-11-1). Kurtis Chapman made 34 saves in a losing cause.

---

GIANTS 4 ROYALS 1

LANGLEY, B.C. — Ty Ronning scored twice and added an assist as Vancouver toppled Victoria.

James Malm and Brad Morrison also scored for the Giants (7-8-4). David Tendeck kicked out 37 shots for the win.

Igor Martynov supplied the offence for the Royals (14-6-1) while Griffen Outhouse stopped 23-of-26 shots in defeat.

---

ROCKETS 5 REBELS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — James Hilsendager and Braydyn Chizen scored 26 seconds apart in the second to blow it open as the Rockets downed Red Deer.

Dillon Dube, Liam Kindree and Kole Lind also scored for Kelowna (10-6-3). James Porter turned away 27 shots for the victory.

Jared Dmytriw and Carson Sass responded for the Rebels (8-11-1), who dropped their sixth straight game. Riley Lamb combined with Ethan Anders for 27 saves in defeat.

---

SILVERTIPS 4 COUGARS 0

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Carter Hart stopped all 28 shots his way as Everett shut out the Cougars.

Matt Fonteyne, Kevin Davis, Riley Sutter and Sean Richards scored for the Silvertips (8-10-2).

Tavin Grant stopped 27-of-31 shots for Prince George (6-9-4).

---

TIGERS 4 HITMEN 3 (OT)

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Max Gerlach's second goal of the night came in overtime as the Tigers defeated Calgary for their fourth win in a row.

Jaeger White and Mark Rassell also scored for Medicine Hat (12-6-0) while Michael Bullion made 36 saves for the win.

Jake Kryski, Jake Bean and Jakob Stukel scored for the Hitmen (6-11-2). Nick Schneider turned away 32 shots in defeat.

---

BLAZERS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 2

KENT, Wash. — Garrett Pilon set up three goals and Max Palaga made 24 saves as Kamloops doubled up Seattle.

Quinn Benjafield, Nick Chyzowski, Ondrej Vala and Jermaine Loewen scored for the Blazers (7-12-0).

Blake Bargar and Nolan Volcan scored for the Thunderbirds (9-7-2), who have dropped three straight. Liam Hughes turned away 28 shots in a losing cause.

---