PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Tyler Steenbergen scored his 47th goal of the season as the Swift Current Broncos doubled up the Prince Albert Raiders 4-2 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Steenbergen's goal — his 82nd point in 65 games — broke a 2-2 tie 19:02 into the third period.

Ryley Lindgren added an empty-net goal 40 seconds later for the Swift Current (35-20-11), which extended its win streak to five games. Lane Pederson and Kaden Elder also scored.

Parker Kelly had both goals for the Raiders (18-42-7).

Broncos goaltender Jordan Papirny stopped 33 shots. Ian Scott started for Prince Albert, allowing three goals on 33 shots through 55:14 and Nicholas Sanders stopped both shots he faced the rest of the way.

---

ROCKETS 4 ROYALS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. — Leif Mattson had the eventual winner 5:19 into the third period and the Rockets held on to beat Victoria for their fifth straight win.

Nolan Foote, Carsen Twarynski and Calvin Thurkauf gave Kelowna (41-21-5) a 4-0 lead.

Jared Dmytriw scored twice and Jack Walker had the other to pull the Royals (37-24-5) within a goal.

---

TIGERS 4 ICE 3 (OT)

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Chad Butcher scored 36 seconds into overtime after setting up John Dahlstrom with the tying goal late in the third, and the Tigers rallied over Kootenay.

Mark Russell and Clayton Kirichennko gave Medicine Hat (47-19-1) a 2-0 lead over the first 25 minutes of the game.

The Ice (14-41-11) replied with three straight goals in the third period from Brett Davis, Colton Kroeker and Vince Loschiavo to take a short-lived 3-2 lead.

---

BLADES 2 REBELS 1 (OT)

RED DEER, Alta. — Jesse Shynkaruk scored the winner 4:43 into overtime to lead Saskatoon over the Rebels.

Shynkaruk also opened the scoring on a power play 1:12 into the first period for the Blades (26-31-9).

Evan Polei had the lone goal for Red Deer (26-28-12).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 CHIEFS 2

KENT, Wash. — Keegan Kolesar had a goal and an assist to help the Thunderbirds over Spokane.

Alesander True, Turner Ottenbreit, Anthony Bishop and Donovan Neuls also scored for Seattle (42-19-6).

Kailer Yamamoto scored on a penalty shot for the Chiefs (26-29-10) in the final minute of the third period. Hudson Elynuik found the back of the net in the first.

---