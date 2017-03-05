MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Thomas Foster struck twice as the Moose Jaw Warriors beat the Medicine Hat Tigers 5-3 on Saturday night for their eighth straight win in Western Hockey League action.

Tanner Jeannot, Yan Khomenko and Noah Gregor also scored for the Warriors (40-17-8). Zach Sawchenko made 35 saves.

John Dahlstrom had a pair of goals for Medicine Hat (46-19-1), which had its four-game winning streak ended. Steven Owre added the other and Michael Bullion stopped 41 shots.

Moose Jaw was scoreless on two power plays and the Tigers failed to score on their lone opportunity.

---

RAIDERS 8 ICE 0

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Parker Kelly had two goals and two assists and Ian Scott made 25 saves as the Raiders blanked Kootenay.

Cavin Leth scored one goal and three assists for Prince Albert (18-41-7) with Vojtech Budik, Brayden Pachal, Tim Vanstone, Simon Stransky and Kolten Olynek rounding out the attack.

Payton Lee kicked out 39-of-47 shots in 51:25 before giving way to Jakob Walter, who stopped all seven shots he faced for the Ice (14-40-10).

---

HITMEN 6 PATS 3

REGINA — Luke Coleman and Beck Malenstyn had a goal and two assists apiece as Calgary snapped a three-game skid with a win over the Pats.

Vladislav Yeryomenko, Tristen Nielsen, Jake Kryski and Matteo Gennaro also chipped in for the Hitmen (25-30-10).

Adam Brooks struck twice and Braydon Buziak had the other for Regina (44-12-8).

---

HURRICANES 5 BLADES 4 (OT)

SASKATOON — Brennan Menell scored the overtime winner and Giorgio Estephan had two goals and two assists as Lethbridge edged the Blades.

Zak Zborosky and Egor Babenko also chipped in and Tyler Wong tacked on three helpers for the Hurricanes (42-17-7), who won their sixth straight.

Braylon Shmyr had a hat trick for Saskatoon (25-31-9) and Kirby Dach also scored.

---

WINTERHAWKS 3 GIANTS 0

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cole Kehler needed only 12 saves as the Winterhawks shut out Vancouver for their third straight win.

Cody Glass, on the power play, Joachim Blichfeld and Ryan Hughes scored for Portland (35-26-4).

David Tendeck stopped 36 shots for the Giants (19-41-6), who have lost six in a row.

---

BRONCOS 2 REBELS 1 (OT)

RED DEER, Alta. — Tyler Steenbergen scored his 46th goal of the season 52 seconds into overtime as Swift Current rallied past the Rebels.

Aleksi Heponiemi tied the game at 1-1 late in the third period for the Broncos (33-20-10), who won their third straight.

Dawson Martin opened the scoring on the power play for Red Deer (26-28-11).

---

COUGARS 6 BLAZERS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Colby McAuley had two goals and two assists as the Cougars downed Kamloops.

Jansen Harkins scored once and assisted on three others while Kody McDonald had a goal and two helpers for Prince George (42-20-5). Nikita Popugaev and Jesse Gabrielle also chipped in.

Garrett Pilon opened the scoring for the Blazers (38-23-6).

---

SILVERTIPS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 2

EVERETT, Wash. — Riley Sutter scored the winner in the first period on the power play as the Silvertips doubled up Seattle.

Connor Dewar and Devon Skoleski also had goals in the first for Everett (39-14-11) with Patrick Bejkov adding insurance in the third.

Austin Strand and Keegan Kolesar replied for the Thunderbirds (41-19-6), who suffered their first regulation loss in five games.

---

ROCKETS 4 AMERICANS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — Dillon Dube had two goals and an assist as the Rockets toppled Tri-City for their fourth straight win.

Reid Gardiner and Nolan Foote also found the back of the net for Kelowna (40-21-5).

Jordan Topping and Brett Leason scored for the Americans (38-25-3).

---

ROYALS 4 CHIEFS 3 (OT)

VICTORIA — Matthew Phillips scored his second goal of the game in overtime and added an assist as the Royals extended their point streak to seven games with a win over Spokane.

Loch Morrison and Regan Nagy, on the power play, had the others for Victoria (37-23-5).

Hudson Elynuik had a pair of power-play goals for the Chiefs (26-28-10) and Hayden Ostir also chipped in.

---