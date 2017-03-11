WHL: Warriors' win streak ended at nine games

REGINA — Sam Steel had two goals and two assists and Tyler Brown made 26 saves as the Regina Pats shut out Moose Jaw 5-0 on Friday night to snap the Warriors' nine-game winning streak in Western Hockey League action.

Adam Brooks, Nick Henry and Josh Mahura also scored for the Pats (47-12-8), who won their third in a row.

Zach Sawchenko turned aside 38 shots for Moose Jaw (41-18-8).

Regina was 2 for 5 on the power play and the Warriors were scoreless on six attempts.

---

RAIDERS 3 WHEAT KINGS 1

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Cole Fonstad scored the winner late in the third period as the Raiders beat Brandon.

Zack Hayes and Curtis Miske, into an empty net, also had goals for Prince Albert (19-42-7).

Tanner Kaspick found the back of the net for the Wheat Kings (29-28-10).

---

BRONCOS 5 BLADES 3

SASKATOON — Tyler Steenbergen struck twice as Swift Current toppled the Blades.

Aleksi Heponiemi added a goal and two assists for the Broncos (36-21-10) while Lane Pederson and Conner Chaulk also chipped in.

Braylon Shmyr scored two goals and an assist for Saskatoon (27-32-9), with Evan Fiala also chipping in.

---

HITMEN 4 HURRICANES 3

CALGARY — Jaydan Gordon scored the winner in the third period as the Hitmen snapped Lethbridge's seven-game winning streak.

Matteo Gennaro and Beck Malenstyn had power-play goals and Jakob Stukel had the other for Calgary (26-31-10).

Giorgio Estephan struck twice and Tanner Nagel also scored the Hurricanes (43-18-7).

---

REBELS 4 ICE 1

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Brandon Hagel had a pair of goals to lift Red Deer over the Ice.

Michael Spacek added a goal and two assists and Evan Polei also scored for the Rebels (27-28-12).

Vince Loschiavo opened the scoring on the power play for Kootenay (14-42-11), which dropped its fifth straight.

---

TIGERS 9 OIL KINGS 3

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Zach Fischer and Matt Bradley each scored hat tricks as the Tigers routed Edmonton.

Chad Butcher and David Quenneville had a goal and two assists apiece for Medicine Hat (48-19-1). Tyler Preziuso had the other.

Brayden Gorda, Kobe Mohr and Colton Kehler scored for the Oil Kings (20-41-6), who dropped their 10th straight. Gorda was ejected late in the third period after receiving a major penalty for checking from behind.

---

BLAZERS 6 ROYALS 2

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Nic Holowko, Nick Chyzowski, Quinn Benjafield and Rudolfs Balcers all had a goal and an assist to lead the Blazers past Victoria.

Garrett Pilon and Erik Miller also chipped in for Kamloops (40-23-6).

Matthew Phillips and Blake Bargar scored for the Royals (37-26-5).

---

ROCKETS 8 GIANTS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. — Dillon Dube had two goals and an assist as the Rockets crushed Vancouver for their sixth straight win.

James Hilsendager, Carsen Twarynski, Devante Stephens, Reid Gardiner, Cal Foote and Leif Thurkauf rounded out the attack for Kelowna (42-21-5).

James Malm responded on the power play for the Giants (19-42-6), who dropped their seventh straight.

---

COUGARS 6 AMERICANS 1

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jesse Gabrielle struck twice as Prince George routed the Americans.

Radovan Bondra, Jared Bethune, Jansen Harkins and Sam Ruoppp supplied the rest of the offence for the Cougars (43-21-5).

Kyle Olson scored for Tri-City (38-26-3).

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 CHIEFS 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Cody Glass had a pair of goals as Portland doubled up the Chiefs for its fifth straight win.

Caleb Jones and Skyler McKenzie also found the back of the net for the Winterhawks (37-26-4).

Taylor Ross and Kailer Yamamoto scored for Spokane (26-31-10).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 3 SILVERTIPS 2

KENT, Wash. — Ethan Bear scored the winner in the third period as the Thunderbirds topped Everett.

Turner Ottenbreit and Alexander True, shorthanded, had the others for Seattle (43-19-6).

Sean Richards and Connor Dewar found the back of the net for the Silvertips (40-15-11).

---