WHL: Weatherill, Elynuik lead Chiefs to win over Oil Kings

EDMONTON — Dawson Weatherill made 22 saves and Hudson Elynuik had two goals and two assists as the Spokane Chiefs blanked the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-0 on Sunday in Western Hockey League play.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan also scored twice for the Chiefs (7-5-1), with Nolan Reid and Riley Woods rounding out the attack. Woods tacked on two helpers for a three-point effort.

Boston Bilous stopped 16-of-21 shots in two periods of work for the Oil Kings (5-7-2). Travis Child took over for the third period and made 10 saves in relief.

Spokane went 2 for 4 on the power play while Edmonton failed to score on five chances with the man advantage.

---

HITMEN 2 COUGARS 1 (SO)

CALGARY — Jake Bean scored the winner in the fifth round of the shootout as the Hitmen edged Prince George.

Tristen Nielsen scored for Calgary (4-7-1) in regulation.

Josh Curtis responded for the Cougars (4-5-4).

Nick Schneider made 33 saves for the Hitmen. Taylor Gauthier kicked out 39 shots for Prince George.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 4 SILVERTIPS 3

EVERETT, Wash. — Dillon Hamaliuk scored twice the Thunderbirds handed the Silvertips their fourth straight loss.

Austin Strand and Noah Philp also scored for Seattle (5-4-1).

Connor Dewar led Everett (4-9-1) with a pair of goals and Bryce Kindopp also found the back of the net.

Matt Berlin made 31 saves for the Thunderbirds. Blake Lyda turned away 27 shots for the Silvertips.

---

HURRICANES 7 TIGERS 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Zane Franklin scored a hat trick and Dylan Cozens had a goal and two assists as the Hurricanes snapped Medicine Hat's win streak at three games.

Ryan Vandervlis, Egor Zudilov and Brady Pouteau also scored for Lethbridge (5-5-0).

Mark Rassell and James Hamblin scored for the Tigers (6-4-0).

Stuart Skinner made 35 saves for the Hurricanes. Jordan Hollett kicked out 29 shots for Medicine Hat.

---