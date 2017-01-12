PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Vladislav Yeryomenko scored in overtime as the Calgary Hitmen edged the Prince Albert Raiders 5-4 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Justyn Gurney, Andrei Grishakov, Brady Reagan and Jakob Stukel had goals in regulation time for Calgary (15-19-6). Trevor Martin made 25 saves for the win.

Jordy Stallard and Cavin Leth both scored in the third period to force the extra period for Prince Albert (8-31-4). Adam Kadlec and Kolten Olynek had goals in the second. Ian Scott stopped 27 shots for the Raiders.

Neither team scored on the power play. The Hitmen couldn't connect on their one man advantage and Prince Albert was 0 for 3.

---

AMERICANS 5 WHEAT KINGS 2

BRANDON, Man. — Jordan Topping had a natural hat trick — including the winner — to lift Tri-City over the Wheat Kings.

Parker Wotherspoon and Parker AuCoin also scored as the Americans (26-17-3) reeled off five unanswered goals for their fourth straight win.

Ty Lewis and Baron Thompson gave Brandon (20-17-4) a 2-0 lead.

---

BRONCOS 8 ICE 3

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Tyler Steenbergen scored twice and added four assists to power the Broncos past Kootenay.

Aleksi Heponiemi and captain Glenn Gawdin had two goals and two assists each for Swift Current (24-12-7). Ryan Graham and Conner Chaulk added singles.

Jake Elmer, Vince Loschiavo and Cale Fleury supplied the offence for the Ice (10-25-8).

---

COUGARS 4 TIGERS 3

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Jared Bethune's power-play goal at the 7:06 mark of the third was the winner as Prince George slipped past the Tigers.

Sam Ruopp, Jesse Gabrielle and Radovan Bondra also scored for the Cougars (29-12-2).

Steven Owre, Zach Fischer and Matt Bradley responded for Medicine Hat (29-13-1).

---

HURRICANES 7 OIL KINGS 4

EDMONTON — Alec Baer and Jordy Bellerive had two goals apiece as Lethbridge blew past the Oil Kings.

Zak Zborosky, Egor Babenko and Tyler Wong chipped in for the Hurricanes (23-15-5).

Ty Gerla had two goals less than a minute apart for Edmonton (18-21-4), while Will Warm and Conner McDonald also scored.

---

SILVERTIPS 5 CHIEFS 0

EVERETT, Wash. — Mario Petit and Dorrin Luding combined for a 23-save shutout as the Silvertips blanked Spokane.

Brandson Hein, Connor Dewar, Devon Skoleski, Jake Christiansen and Riley Sutter provided the offence for Everett (26-5-7).

Dawson Weatherill stopped 29 shots for the Chiefs (17-18-7).

---

ROCKETS 4 ROYALS 3

VICTORIA — Calvin Thurkauf's goal late in the third period was the winner as Kelowna eked out a win over the Royals.

Cal Foote's power-play goal less than a minute before Thurkauf's tied it for the Rockets (25-15-3), while Tomas Soustal and Dillon Dube also scored.

Vladimir Bobylev, Ryan Peckford and Matthew Phillips replied for Victoria (22-17-4).

---