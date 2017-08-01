There have been some great catches thus far during the 2017 CFL season, but two have stood out above the rest: B.C. Lions wide receiver Bryan Burnham's Week 4 touchdown grab in traffic, and Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Duron Carter’s week 6 one-handed reel-in that also resulted in a TD.

Both receptions were breathtaking plays that are no doubt worthy of catch of the year consideration, but naturally, one has to be better than the other.

Let’s analyze the two plays and pit them against one another to determine which receiver truly made the better catch.

Who did it better: Burnham or Carter? Duron Carter showed off his skills this weekend with a catch of the year candidate against the Argos. Why is it only a candidate? Because Bryan Burnham started the chase for the crown two weeks before against the Tiger-Cats. Check out both one-handed grabs as they start a season-long battle for the title.

Similarities

In this case, both receivers get points for having made their respective catches in the end zone and scoring points for their teams. The two pass-catchers were also in similar coverage situations, with both Burnham and Carter have gone up one on one against their respective defenders.

Degree of difficulty

While at first glance it might appear that Carter made the more challenging grab, it’s arguably Burnham’s that was more difficult if you encompass everything that occurred on the Lions receiver’s reception. Burnham ran the longer route, stumbled on the play, and still managed to come up with the catch whilst on his back with his defender leaving very little room for the football to fit into.

On the other hand, a case could be made that Carter’s grab was tougher at the point of the catch. As opposed to Burnham, who more or less used his body to reel in the football, Carter high-pointed the ball with his right hand and then completed the catch using only the same hand again to control the ball until he possessed it.

Bottom line

Both Burnham's catch and Carter’s stand above any other grabs made by receivers this season, but the Lions pass-catcher made one that is more likely to be seen again this season. Arguably, Carter’s grab required more overall skill — some people cant make a catch while using both hands, let alone, using just one.

What’s your take? Let your voice be heard by answering the TSN.ca poll of who made the better catch between Burnham and Carter.