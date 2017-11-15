Who has the best four U-24 players in the NHL?

On Thursday, TSN Hockey reveals its second annual Core Four ranking - each NHL team’s top four players under the age of 24.

The list, presented by TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli on TSN.ca, is built by a consensus of feedback from several NHL front offices.

Last season's list saw four Canadian teams top the ranking, led by the Edmonton Oilers' core four of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Jesse Puljujarvi and Oscar Klefbom and followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs (Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly), Winnipeg Jets (Mark Scheifele, Patrik Laine, Nikolaj Ehlers and Jacob Trouba) and Calgary Flames (Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan, Matthew Tkachuk and Dougie Hamilton).

