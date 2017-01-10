3h ago
Who to watch out for in the MLS SuperDraft
The 2017 MLS SuperDraft goes on Friday. Here's a look at 10 players to watch out for, including a pair of Canadians in Shamit Shome and Adonijah Reid.
Shamit Shome
Edmonton, AB
VITALS
PREVIOUSFC Edmonton
POSITIONMidfielder
AGE19
HEIGHT5'9
WEIGHT155
NOTES
- Shome is among the first Canadian members of Generation Adidas
- Named Canada West Rookie of the Year in 2015 while a member of the Alberta Golden Bears
- Shome has been capped four times by Canada at the U-20 level
Jeremy Ebobisse
Bethesda, MD
VITALS
PREVIOUSCharleston
POSITIONFW
AGE19
HEIGHT6'0
WEIGHT175
NOTES
- Signed with MLS in August
- Played two years at Duke, scoring nine times in 37 appearances
- Capped eight times by the USMNT at the U20 level
Abu Danladi
Takoradi, Ghana
VITALS
PREVIOUSUCLA
POSITIONFW
AGE21
HEIGHT5'10
WEIGHT170
NOTES
- Danladi was the 2013-14 Gatorade National Boys Player of the Year at Dunn High School (Los Olivos, CA)
- Named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List in 2016
- Made 42 appearance for the Bruins over three seasons, scoring 18 goals and adding 18 assists
Miles Robinson
Arlington, MA
VITALS
PREVIOUSSyracuse
POSITIONCB
AGE19
HEIGHT6'2
WEIGHT186
VITALS
- Robinson was named the 2016 ACC Defensive Player of the Year
- Member of the USMNT U-20 entry at the Four Nations Tournament
- Scored four goals and added five assists in 2016
Brandon Aubrey
Plano, TX
VITALS
PREVIOUSNotre Dame
POSITIONCB
AGE19
HEIGHT6'3
WEIGHT192
NOTES
- Transitioned from central midfielder to defender full time in 2014
- Had nine goals and 19 points in 21 starts this season
- Helped to record 24 clean sheets over Irish career
Jacori Hayes
Bowie, MD
VITALS
PREVIOUSWake Forest
POSITIONMF
AGE21
HEIGHT5'7
WEIGHT150
NOTES
- Helped lead the Demon Deacons to an appearance in the NCAA Championship where they fell 1-0 to Stanford
- Named both a NSCAA First Team All-American and Academic All-American in 2016
- Finished the year with eight goals and three assists in 25 appearances
Adonijah Reid
Brampton, ON
VITALS
PREVIOUSANB Futbol
POSITIONFW
AGE17
HEIGHT5'5
WEIGHT155
NOTES
- The youngest player to participate in this year's SuperDraft combine
- Among the first Canadians to receive a Generation Adidas deal
- Won the League 1 Ontario Golden Boot in 2015 as a 15-year-old
Chris Odoi-Atsem
Mitchellville, MD
VITALS
PREVIOUSMaryland
POSITIOND
AGE21
HEIGHT5'10
WEIGHT150
NOTES
- Finished the 2016 Terrapins seasons with a goal and six assists in 20 games
- Odoi-Atsem was named First Team All-Big Ten in 2016
- He helped equal a school record five straight clean sheets in September and October
Jackson Yueill
Bloomington, MN
VITALS
PREVIOUSUCLA
POSITIONMF
AGE19
HEIGHT5'10
WEIGHT165
NOTES
- Yueill has represented the USMNT at U-20 level
- Was named to the First Team All-Pac-12 in 2015 and 2016
- Recorded two goals and 11 assists in 20 games this past years
Nick Depuy
Irvine, CA
VITALS
PREVIOUSUCSB
POSITIONFW
AGE22
HEIGHT6'4
WEIGHT185
VITALS
- Depuy was the 2016 Big West Offensive Player of the Year
- He was a MAC-Hermann Trophy semifinalist in 2015
- Tallied 31 goals and four assists in 83 games over four seasons with the Gauchos