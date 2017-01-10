{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nfl
  • nba
  • WJC
  • nhl
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nfl
  • nba
  • WJC
  • nhl

TSN

Scoreboard

    TSN

    Soccer on TSN

    • Premier League Presented by Guinness

      Tottenham vs. West Brom

      Sat 7:30AM ET / 4:30AM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

    • Premier League Presented by Guinness

      Watford vs. Middlesbrough

      Sat 10AM ET / 7AM PT on TSN1

    • Premier League Presented by Guinness

      Burnley vs. Southampton

      Sat 10AM ET / 7AM PT on TSN4

    • Premier League Presented by Guinness

      Everton vs. Manchester City

      Sun 8:30AM ET / 5:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5

    • Premier League Presented by Guinness

      Manchester United vs. Liverpool

      Sun 11AM ET / 8AM PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5

    Soccer on TSN Broadcast Schedule

    Columnists

    Read more from TSN's columnists

    $title

    3h ago

    Who to watch out for in the MLS SuperDraft

    Abu Danladi

    Abu Danladi, Icon Sports Wire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

    The 2017 MLS SuperDraft goes on Friday. Here's a look at 10 players to watch out for, including a pair of Canadians in Shamit Shome and Adonijah Reid.

    --

     

    Shamit Shome
    Shamit Shome

    Edmonton, AB

    VITALS

    • PREVIOUS
      FC Edmonton
    • POSITION
      Midfielder
    • AGE
      19
    • HEIGHT
      5'9
    • WEIGHT
      155

    NOTES

    - Shome is among the first Canadian members of Generation Adidas

    - Named Canada West Rookie of the Year in 2015 while a member of the Alberta Golden Bears

    - Shome has been capped four times by Canada at the U-20 level

    Jeremy Ebobisse
    Jeremy Ebobisse

    Bethesda, MD

    VITALS

    • PREVIOUS
      Charleston
    • POSITION
      FW
    • AGE
      19
    • HEIGHT
      6'0
    • WEIGHT
      175

    NOTES

    - Signed with MLS in August

    - Played two years at Duke, scoring nine times in 37 appearances

    - Capped eight times by the USMNT at the U20 level

    Abu Danladi
    Abu Danladi

    Takoradi, Ghana

    VITALS

    • PREVIOUS
      UCLA
    • POSITION
      FW
    • AGE
      21
    • HEIGHT
      5'10
    • WEIGHT
      170

    NOTES

    - Danladi was the 2013-14 Gatorade National Boys Player of the Year at Dunn High School (Los Olivos, CA)

    - Named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List in 2016

    - Made 42 appearance for the Bruins over three seasons, scoring 18 goals and adding 18 assists

    Miles Robinson
    Miles Robinson

    Arlington, MA

    VITALS

    • PREVIOUS
      Syracuse
    • POSITION
      CB
    • AGE
      19
    • HEIGHT
      6'2
    • WEIGHT
      186

    VITALS

    - Robinson was named the 2016 ACC Defensive Player of the Year

    - Member of the USMNT U-20 entry at the Four Nations Tournament

    - Scored four goals and added five assists in 2016

    Brandon Aubrey
    Brandon Aubrey

    Plano, TX

    VITALS

    • PREVIOUS
      Notre Dame
    • POSITION
      CB
    • AGE
      19
    • HEIGHT
      6'3
    • WEIGHT
      192

    NOTES

    - Transitioned from central midfielder to defender full time in 2014

    - Had nine goals and 19 points in 21 starts this season

    - Helped to record 24 clean sheets over Irish career

     

    Jacori Hayes
    Jacori Hayes

    Bowie, MD

    VITALS

    • PREVIOUS
      Wake Forest
    • POSITION
      MF
    • AGE
      21
    • HEIGHT
      5'7
    • WEIGHT
      150

    NOTES

    - Helped lead the Demon Deacons to an appearance in the NCAA Championship where they fell 1-0 to Stanford

    - Named both a NSCAA First Team All-American and Academic All-American in 2016

    - Finished the year with eight goals and three assists in 25 appearances

    Adonijah Reid
    Adonijah Reid

    Brampton, ON

    VITALS

    • PREVIOUS
      ANB Futbol
    • POSITION
      FW
    • AGE
      17
    • HEIGHT
      5'5
    • WEIGHT
      155

    NOTES

    - The youngest player to participate in this year's SuperDraft combine

    - Among the first Canadians to receive a Generation Adidas deal

    - Won the League 1 Ontario Golden Boot in 2015 as a 15-year-old

    Chris Odoi-Atsem
    Chris Odoi-Atsem

    Mitchellville, MD

    VITALS

    • PREVIOUS
      Maryland
    • POSITION
      D
    • AGE
      21
    • HEIGHT
      5'10
    • WEIGHT
      150

    NOTES

    - Finished the 2016 Terrapins seasons with a goal and six assists in 20 games

    - Odoi-Atsem was named First Team All-Big Ten in 2016

    - He helped equal a school record five straight clean sheets in September and October

    Jackson Yueill
    Jackson Yueill

    Bloomington, MN

    VITALS

    • PREVIOUS
      UCLA
    • POSITION
      MF
    • AGE
      19
    • HEIGHT
      5'10
    • WEIGHT
      165

    NOTES

    - Yueill has represented the USMNT at U-20 level

    - Was named to the First Team All-Pac-12 in 2015 and 2016

    - Recorded two goals and 11 assists in 20 games this past years

    Nick Depuy
    Nick Depuy

    Irvine, CA

    VITALS

    • PREVIOUS
      UCSB
    • POSITION
      FW
    • AGE
      22
    • HEIGHT
      6'4
    • WEIGHT
      185

    VITALS

    - Depuy was the 2016 Big West Offensive Player of the Year

    - He was a MAC-Hermann Trophy semifinalist in 2015

    - Tallied 31 goals and four assists in 83 games over four seasons with the Gauchos