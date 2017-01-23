Who will be the backcourt reserves in the East?

Russell Westbrook is going to be an All-Star.

Despite the (probably justified) outcry last week over a guy who’s averaging a triple-double not getting voted in as a starter for next month’s game, Westbrook will go as a reserve to New Orleans when the seven remaining roster spots are revealed on Thursday.

Nobody is forgetting about Russell Westbrook.

The same cannot be said with certainty, though, about a quartet of guards having fine seasons over in the Eastern Conference. With DeMar DeRozan and Kyrie Irving already locked in as starters in the backcourt, there is room for two more guards in reserve spots. There is also the potential for one or two more with the two wild card spots that can be given out to players at any position.

Still, the chances of all of Kyle Lowry, Isaiah Thomas, John Wall and Kemba Walker going to the All-Star Game are poor and that’s too bad because all four are worthy of the honour.