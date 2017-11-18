Wie in four-way tie for lead in LPGA finale; Henderson four back

NAPLES, Fla. — Michelle Wie had a four-way share of the lead going into the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship, all because Sung Hyun Park stumbled badly Saturday and let so many players back into the mix.

Wie, winless since the 2014 U.S. Women's Open, had a 6-under 66 and was tied for the lead at Tiburon Golf Club with Kim Kaufman (64), Ariya Jutanugarn (67) and Suzann Pettersen (69).

Park started the third round with a three-shot lead but didn't make a birdie until the 13th hole and shot 75. Park needs to win the Tour Championship to become the first rookie since Nancy Lopez in 1978 to win LPGA player of the year. She also would win the $1 million bonus.

Lexi Thompson was one shot behind.

Brooke Henderson (70) of Smiths Falls, Ont., was tied for 2rd at 6-under par. Hamilton's Alena Sharp (69) was tied for 54th at 2 over.