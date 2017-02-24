Catcher Matt Wieters has officially signed a one-year contract with the Washington Nationals with a player option for the 2018 season.

A four-time All-Star, the 30-year-old Wieters spent the past eight years with the Orioles.

Taken with the fifth pick of the 2007 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, Wieters broke out in his third season in 2011.

The native of Goose Creek, South Carolina hit .262 with 22 home runs, 63 runs batted in and an .OPS of .778. He knocked in a career-high 83 RBI the next season.

After two injury-plagued years where he only appeared in a combined 101 games, Wieters rebounded nicely last season, batting .243 with 17 home runs and 66 RBI.

The fit with the Nationals isn't an obvious one for Wieters. The team traded earlier in the offseason for Derek Norris and also have Jose Lobaton under contract.