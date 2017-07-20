Andrew Wiggins is reportedly on the verge of a five-year, $148 million deal with the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves that would make the 22-year-old Vaughan, Ontario, the highest-paid Canadian National Basketball Association history.

But he wouldn't be the highest-paid Canadian in team sports. Let's take a look at the Canadians with the heftiest contracts right now in team sports.

Jonathan Toews

Jonathan Toews, National Hockey League

Hometown: Winnipeg

Age: 29

Contract: $84 million over eight years

2017 Salary: $13.8 million

Date Signed: 2015

Connor McDavid just agreed to an eight-year, $100 million extension, but that doesn't kick in until 2018-2019, so the Blackhawks captain remains the top dog when it comes to Canadian NHLers. The $13.8 million owed to Toews is $800,000 more than Jamie Benn of the Dallas Stars will make this season and $1.8 million more than the salary of Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber. Toews has an identical contract to teammate Patrick Kane making the pair the league's joint-top earners.

--

Joey Votto

Joey Votto, Major League Baseball

Hometown: Etobicoke, Ontario

Age: 33

Contract: $225 million over 10 years

2017 Salary: $22 million

Date Signed: 2014

The 2010 National League Most Valuable Player is the top earning Canadian in the Bigs and the fifth-highest paid player overall. Only Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins, the Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, the Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano and Albert Pujols of the Los Angeles Angeles earn more. Beyond Votto, a five-time All-Star, Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin is the next highest-salaried Canadian at $20 million this season.

--

Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson, National Basketball Association

Hometown: Brampton, Ontario

Age: 26

Contract: $82 million over five years

2017 Salary: $16.4 million

Date Signed: 2015

Thompson is the man that Wiggins will supplant at the top of the heap when it comes to the highest-earning Canadians in the NBA. The fourth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Texas, Thompson's deal with the Eastern Conference champions is the 41st-most lucrative currently in the Association. Following Thompson is fellow Toronto-area native Kelly Olynyk and his new five-year, $50 million deal with the Miami Heat.

--

Tyrone Crawford

Tyrone Crawford, National Football League

Hometown: Windsor, Ontario

Age: 27

Contract: $45 million over five years

2017 Salary: $7.25 million

Date Signed: 2015

A third-round pick out of Boise State, defensive tackle Crawford is heading into his fifth NFL campaign (he missed all of the 2013 season due to injury) with an ascendent Cowboys team. His deal just edges out the five-year, $41.25 million extension signed this past February by Kansas City Chiefs guard and Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Quebec native Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

--

Scott Arfield

Scott Arfield, English Premier League

Hometown: Dechmont, Scotland

Age: 28

Contract: $3.04 million over three years

2017 Salary: $1.01 million

Date Signed: 2015

Alright, this one is a bit of a stretch. Arfield wasn't born in Canada, but his father was born in Toronto, so he's currently on international duty with Canada at the Gold Cup. He also happens to be the only "Canadian" currently plying his trade in the Prem with Burnley, so he fits the bill here pretty much by default.

--

Jonathan Osorio

Jonathan Osorio, Major League Soccer

Hometown: Toronto

Age: 25

Contract: $700,000 over five years

2017 Salary: $200,237

Date Signed: 2013

Canada international Osorio is only the 215th-best-paid player in Major League Soccer and his salary is a far cry from the wages made by TFC teammates Sebastian Giovinco ($7.11 million), Michael Bradley ($6.5 million) and Jozy Altidore ($4.875 million), but he's the top Canadian in the league when it comes to salary.