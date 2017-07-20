22m ago
Wiggins about to join Canada's top earners
TSN.ca Staff
Andrew Wiggins is reportedly on the verge of a five-year, $148 million deal with the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves that would make the 22-year-old Vaughan, Ontario, the highest-paid Canadian National Basketball Association history.
But he wouldn't be the highest-paid Canadian in team sports. Let's take a look at the Canadians with the heftiest contracts right now in team sports.
Let's take a look at the athletes from north of the 49th parallel who are the top earners in their respective sports:
Jonathan Toews, National Hockey League
Hometown: Winnipeg
Age: 29
Contract: $84 million over eight years
2017 Salary: $13.8 million
Date Signed: 2015
Connor McDavid just agreed to an eight-year, $100 million extension, but that doesn't kick in until 2018-2019, so the Blackhawks captain remains the top dog when it comes to Canadian NHLers. The $13.8 million owed to Toews is $800,000 more than Jamie Benn of the Dallas Stars will make this season and $1.8 million more than the salary of Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber. Toews has an identical contract to teammate Patrick Kane making the pair the league's joint-top earners.
--
Joey Votto, Major League Baseball
Hometown: Etobicoke, Ontario
Age: 33
Contract: $225 million over 10 years
2017 Salary: $22 million
Date Signed: 2014
The 2010 National League Most Valuable Player is the top earning Canadian in the Bigs and the fifth-highest paid player overall. Only Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins, the Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, the Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano and Albert Pujols of the Los Angeles Angeles earn more. Beyond Votto, a five-time All-Star, Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin is the next highest-salaried Canadian at $20 million this season.
--
Tristan Thompson, National Basketball Association
Hometown: Brampton, Ontario
Age: 26
Contract: $82 million over five years
2017 Salary: $16.4 million
Date Signed: 2015
Thompson is the man that Wiggins will supplant at the top of the heap when it comes to the highest-earning Canadians in the NBA. The fourth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Texas, Thompson's deal with the Eastern Conference champions is the 41st-most lucrative currently in the Association. Following Thompson is fellow Toronto-area native Kelly Olynyk and his new five-year, $50 million deal with the Miami Heat.
--
Tyrone Crawford, National Football League
Hometown: Windsor, Ontario
Age: 27
Contract: $45 million over five years
2017 Salary: $7.25 million
Date Signed: 2015
A third-round pick out of Boise State, defensive tackle Crawford is heading into his fifth NFL campaign (he missed all of the 2013 season due to injury) with an ascendent Cowboys team. His deal just edges out the five-year, $41.25 million extension signed this past February by Kansas City Chiefs guard and Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Quebec native Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.
--
Scott Arfield, English Premier League
Hometown: Dechmont, Scotland
Age: 28
Contract: $3.04 million over three years
2017 Salary: $1.01 million
Date Signed: 2015
Alright, this one is a bit of a stretch. Arfield wasn't born in Canada, but his father was born in Toronto, so he's currently on international duty with Canada at the Gold Cup. He also happens to be the only "Canadian" currently plying his trade in the Prem with Burnley, so he fits the bill here pretty much by default.
--
Jonathan Osorio, Major League Soccer
Hometown: Toronto
Age: 25
Contract: $700,000 over five years
2017 Salary: $200,237
Date Signed: 2013
Canada international Osorio is only the 215th-best-paid player in Major League Soccer and his salary is a far cry from the wages made by TFC teammates Sebastian Giovinco ($7.11 million), Michael Bradley ($6.5 million) and Jozy Altidore ($4.875 million), but he's the top Canadian in the league when it comes to salary.