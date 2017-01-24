PHOENIX — Andrew Wiggins sank an 18-foot pull-up jumper at the buzzer to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a 112-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

Wiggins, who scored 31 points, made one of two free throws with 12.1 seconds remaining to put the Timberwolves ahead. P.J. Tucker sank two from the foul line to give Phoenix a 111-110 lead with 6.3 seconds left, just enough time for Wiggins' game-winner.

Devin Booker overcame a slow start to make 5 of 6 shots in the fourth quarter, three of them 3-pointers, for 26 points for the Suns.

Tyson Chandler had a season-high 22 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for Phoenix. Eric Bledsoe added 18 points, including a three-point play that tied it at 109 with 1:05 remaining.

Karl Anthony-Towns scored 18 and Gorgui Deng and Shabazz Muhammad 16 apiece for the Timberwolves, who have won three in a row of six of their last eight.

Phoenix led by as many as 11 points in the first half and Minnesota by 14 in the second.

Wiggins' spinning drive to the hoop with 32 seconds left in the third quarter gave the Timberwolves an 87-79 lead.

But the Suns outscored Minnesota 14-5 to start the final quarter, taking a 93-92 lead on Booker's running jumper with seven minutes left.

Wiggins' turnaround 14-footer put Minnesota back on top 94-93 with 6:46 remaining. The Timberwolves never led by more than four points after that and there were four ties before Wiggins missed a free throw for the only time in eight attempts all night. But he made the second to put Minnesota ahead 110-109.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Minnesota swept the season series with Phoenix 3-0. ... The Timberwolves' only other three-game win streak this season came from Jan. 9-13.

Suns: Booker has scored at least 20 points in 10 consecutive games, the longest such streak by the Suns since Amare Stoudemire did it on Nov. 30-Dec. 25, 2008. .... Phoenix has won two in a row three times this season but never has made it three straight. .... The Suns last won three in a row in November 2015.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Minnesota returns to Minneapolis to face Indiana on Thursday night in the opener of a three-game homestand.

Suns: Phoenix goes back on the road to face Denver.