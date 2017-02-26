Wild go all in, Kings double down in net as TradeCentre heats up

Two trades simmering for weeks bubbled to the surface on Sunday night, turning up the heat on TradeCentre with 72 hours to go before the NHL’s trade deadline.

Even though goaltending seemed to be the least of the Los Angeles Kings’ problems, particularly with Jonathan Quick back from injury, the Kings acquired two-time Vezina Trophy finalist Ben Bishop and a fifth-round pick from Tampa Bay in exchange for Peter Budaj, Erik Cernak, a seventh-round pick and another conditional pick.

Within the hour, the Minnesota Wild went all-in when they snagged centre Martin Hanzal and winger Ryan White from the Arizona Coyotes for a 2017 first-round pick, 2018 second-round pick, a conditional 2019 fourth-round pick and minor leaguer Grayson Downing.

And with that, two of the top 10 names on TSN’s Trade Bait board were gone.

Hanzal ranked No. 2 among the top 40 players potentially on the move, while Bishop checked in at No. 6.

The Wild had coveted Hanzal since at least January, with general manager Chuck Fletcher hoping for the price to drop. He ended up not having to give up any of his flush defence corps, or any of his top prospects, in order to bring in a 6-foot-6 centre with a scoring touch.

GM Dean Lombardi said the Kings ideally would have traded for Bishop two weeks ago, but the Lightning didn’t realistically slide out of the playoff race until the last few days.

The Kings will awake Monday three points back of the final Western Conference wild card spot, one that Lombardi felt his team could achieve by doubling down in net.

Budaj provided the Kings with above league average goaltending in his first NHL season since 2013-14 - and his save percentage (.917) actually bested Bishop’s (.911) this year - but Lombardi wanted more of a pedigree.

He said Bishop is “not an insurance policy,” but allows the Kings to have No. 1 goaltender as they ease Quick back into the net after being sidelined since opening night on Oct. 12 with a groin injury. Bishop and Quick shared the load for Team USA at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, a roster picked by Lombardi.

“You’re never sure how well a guy who has been out this long is going to have his ‘A’ game so to speak,” Lombardi said. “We just want to take that out of the equation by making sure we have a No. 1 goalie in there every night … As far as where we are now, we felt that this was going to give us the best chance to get in.”

As for their chances, Lombardi said he is leaning on internal team data which suggests the Kings are “within 10 per cent” of the scoring chances they allowed during the 2011-12 season when they snuck into the playoffs as the No. 8 seed and won the Stanley Cup.

That may be the recipe for success, but Lombardi traded for Jeff Carter that February, and the Kings desperately need a similar scoring punch now. Carter has 18 more points than the next closest King, but it doesn’t sound like help is on the way.

“To be honest with you, things can change, but I just don’t see the answer,” Lombardi said. “You’re not going to get a, an (Artemi) Panarin, a (Patrick) Kane, an (Alex) Ovechkin or anything else that’s going to completely revamp your offence right now. The number one focus has to be now that your back end is in order and your goaltending is in order … it has to come from within.

“It’s time to bear down. We’ve got some darn good players there and they know they’re capable of producing more, so that has to be the focus.”

To make the deal work, Tampa Bay retained 20 per cent of Bishop’s $5.9 million salary. He is a pending unrestricted free agent whom Lombardi said “never say never” about the option of re-signing him, but admitted he was comfortable in the price paid as a pure rental.

Bishop, 30, split the action this season with 22-year-old Andrei Vasilevskiy, who was clearly going to be Tampa Bay’s pick with teams only being able to protect one goaltender in June’s expansion draft.

Tampa Bay hopes Cernak will turn into a Top 4 defenceman someday, but just unloading Bishop’s salary gives the Lightning a fighting chance to not be dinged with an overage penalty next season for potential bonuses that need to be paid to Jonathan Drouin, Brayden Point and Vasilevskiy.

That would help in re-signing efforts for Tyler Johnson, Drouin, Ondrej Palat and Andrej Sustr, allowing Tampa Bay to reboot next year with a hopefully healthy Steven Stamkos.

In the same way that Los Angeles doubled down with their goaltending, Fletcher solidified the Wild down the middle. After being pushed around in the playoffs the last few years, the Western Conference’s top team now has a one-two-three punch of Eric Staal - Mikko Koivu - Martin Hanzal, plus added a scrappy playoff performer in White.

Hanzal, 30, is also a pending unrestricted free agent. The life-long Coyote displayed real durability issues during his 10 seasons in Arizona with a bad back causing him to fall short of 70 games every year since 2009-10, but Hanzal still netted 16 goals this season on a struggling Coyotes team. He brought back the only first-round pick of the trade season so far.

That Fletcher was able to pull off what he said was the “best rental forward on the market” by dealing that first-rounder in a relatively weak draft class, then spreading around the pick damage to 2017, 2018 and 2019, while not giving up one of Joel Eriksson-Ek, Kirill Kaprizov, Jordan Greenway or Luke Kunin was a boon.

And the Wild might not be done dealing just yet, with Wednesday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline fast approaching.

“We’re putting our chips in the middle of the table for this year,” Fletcher told reporters. “We may as well take a swing and see how far we can go.”



