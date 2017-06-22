2h ago
Wild likely to move defenceman by Draft
TSN.ca Staff
The Minnesota Wild are likely to move a defenceman by the NHL Draft Friday night, which one remains a question.
According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, the Wild are expected to move a defenceman, but the trade is more likely to happen Friday than it is Thursday.
For the Wild, it becomes a question of which defenceman to move. McKenzie believes Jonas Brodin would fetch the best return for the Wild, but he is also likely the defenceman the Wild would least like to move.
McKenzie also believes the Wild would be hesitant to move Matt Dumba this early in his career, meaning Marco Scandella could be the most likely Wild blue-liner to be moved.
McKenzie lists the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres as two teams that could have interest in Scandella, or any other Wild defencemen.
But McKenzie cautioned the Wild didn't seem to have much interest in Alex Galchenyuk, the Habs top trade piece, last week when the two teams were talking trade around the eventual Jonathan Drouin deal.
Brodin had three goals and 22 assists in 68 games for the Wild. Dumba had 11 goals and 23 assists in 76 games for the Wild. And Scandella had four goals and nine assists in 71 games for the Wild.