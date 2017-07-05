ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild have re-signed restricted free agent defenceman Zach Palmquist to a one-year, two-way contract.

Palmquist will make $726,000 in the NHL and $70,000 in the AHL. The deal was done Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Palmquist has not appeared in an NHL game. He had two goals, 19 assists and 20 penalty minutes in 72 games for Iowa in the AHL last season. The South St. Paul High School and Minnesota State University standout signed with the Wild as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

After trading Marco Scandella, the Wild have an opening on their third blue-line pair with new addition Kyle Quincey. They have re-signed Mike Reilly and Gustav Olofsson and signed free agents Ryan Murphy and Alex Grant.

