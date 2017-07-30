Nino Niederreiter has re-signed with the Minnesota Wild on a five-year deal with an average annual value of $5.25 million.

He played in all 82 games last season and recorded 25 goals and 32 assists. He was one of four Wild players to play the full regular season, ranking third on the team in goals, shots on goal and hits (120). He is also the only Swiss-born player to ever record more than 20 goals in a single season, a feat he has accomplished in each of the past three campaigns.

The 24-year-old is coming off a three-year, $8 million deal he signed prior to the 2014-15 season.

"Nino has had a big impact on our club during the last four seasons and we're very happy to know that will continue in the future," said Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher in a press release. "He's grown into his role as one of the offensive leaders of this group and his shot and net-front presence will continue to play a major role in our team's success. Nino has a great attitude and personality, and we know our fans will be as happy as we are about this news."

For his career, he has 85 goals and 91 assists over the course of six NHL seasons split between the New York Islanders and the Wild.

In the summer of 2013, he was traded from the Islanders to the Wild in exchange for Cal Clutterbuck and a third-round draft pick.