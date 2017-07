Notable free agent signings so far

The Minnesota Wild announced they've signed defenceman Kyle Quincey to a one-year, $1.25 million deal.

NEWS: #mnwild has agreed to terms with defenseman Kyle Quincey on a one-year, $1.25 million contract → https://t.co/52R7VcMQF1 pic.twitter.com/aYUud37VrV — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) July 1, 2017

Quincey played 20 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets last season, recording two goals and one assist.

The 31-year-old has 36 goals and 119 assists in 568 career games.