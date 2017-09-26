Toronto running back James Wilder Jr., Winnipeg receiver Darvin Adams and Calgary defensive lineman Ja'Gared Davis are the CFL top performers for Week 14.

Wilder was named a top performer for a second straight week after piling up 141 rushing yards, 77 receiving yards, and a touchdown to help the Argonauts beat Montreal 33-19 on Saturday and move into first place in the East Division.

Wilder's touchdown came on an 85-yard run, the longest touchdown dash of the season so far, as Toronto clinched the season series with the Als.

Wilder accumulated 257 total yards and a touchdown in Toronto's 34-26 win over Edmonton in Week 13. His 475 cumulative yards in the past two games helped the Argos to back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Adams had a season-high 195 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Blue Bombers' 29-9 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.

His touchdown came on a 75-yard strike from Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols in the fourth quarter.

Davis had three sacks, including one to force a fumble late in the fourth quarter, as the Stampeders beat Saskatchewan 15-9 for their ninth win in a row.

The Crockett, Texas native has been a large part of a defensive squad that helped Calgary clinch their playoff spot in Week 14 and break a league record for longest divisional winning streak with 16 straight victories against CFL West opponents.