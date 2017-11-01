Team nominees for the 2017 Player CFL Awards were announced on Wednesday. James Wilder Jr got the nod as the Toronto Argonauts Most Outstanding Rookie while Duron Carter will represent the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Most Outstanding Player category. Being nominated for year end awards isn’t the only thing those two players have in common. They are two in a group of 10 CFL players whose fathers played in the NFL.

---

Brandon Alexander, DB, Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Father is Derick Alexander, WR, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings (1994-2002)

Bryan Burnham, WR, BC Lions. Father is Lem Burnham, DE, Philadelphia Eagles (1977-81)

Duron Carter, WR, Saskatchewan. Father is Cris Carter, WR, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins (1987-2002)

DeVaris Daniels, WR, Calgary Stampeders. Father is Phillip Daniels, DE, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Washington Redskins (1996-2010)

Tyler Davis, RB, BC Lions. Father is Clarence Davis, RB, Oakland Raiders (1971-78)

Jackson Jeffcoat, DL, Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Father is Jim Jeffcoat, DE, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills (1983-97)

Ryan Lankford, WR, Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Father is Paul Lankford, DB, Miami Dolphins (1982-91)

Luke Tasker, WR, Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Father is Steve Tasker, WR/ST, Houston Oilers, Buffalo Bills (1985-97)

Justin Tuggle, DE, Toronto Argonauts. Father is Jessie Tuggle, LB, Atlanta Falcons (1987-2000)

James Wilder Jr, RB, Toronto Argonauts. Father is James Wilder Sr, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, Washington Redskins (1981-1990