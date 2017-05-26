Jason “WildTurtle” Tran continues his parade through the North American League Championship Series.

Team SoloMid announced Thursday that the Canadian AD carry will be granted release from the team in order to join FlyQuest for the upcoming Summer Split.

“I've spent most of my career on TSM now and I’m extremely thankful for all the experiences I've had with [owner] Andy [Dinh] and the rest of the team,” WildTurtle said in a statement on TSM’s website. “I’m really going to miss playing with everyone and within such a motivated environment. At the same time, I’m looking forward to this next split and to be moving onto another stage of my career with my old teammates Hai, Lemon, and Balls. I think FlyQuest will be a good home for me, and I hope continue my success with them.”

The move marks the third team for WildTurtle in less than two years.



WildTurtle broke into the LCS with Hai “Hai” Du Lam, Daerek “LemonNation” Hart and An “Balls” Lee with Cloud9 back in 2013 before joining TSM for a two-year stint.

His inaugural tenure with TSM began with a victory at the IEM Season IX World Championship and a win over his former club in the NA LCS Spring Finals, but it ended with a sweep in the Summer Finals at the hands of Counter Logic Gaming and an elimination from the 2015 World Championship in the group stage.

WildTurtle left the club for then-new organization Immortals in December 2015.

Immortals was nearly unbeatable in consecutive regular seasons in 2016, but failed to make any noise in the playoffs and finished in third in both of WildTurtle’s post-season runs with the club.

WildTurtle returned to TSM in December 2016 to replace Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng, who went on a personal hiatus from professional League of Legends competition.

TSM went 15-3 in the 2017 Spring Split regular season and defeated Cloud9 in the Spring Finals with WildTurtle as their starting AD carry.

With Doublelift set to return for the Summer Split, the team had hoped they could keep two of the best ADCs in the game on their roster, however WildTurtle made it known he wanted to look for a starting job elsewhere.

WildTurtle joins a FlyQuest squad that flew out of the gate in the Spring Split but came back to earth in the second half and finished in a tie for fifth at 9-9. They defeated CLG in the opening round of the playoffs only to be swept out in the semifinals by TSM.