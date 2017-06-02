KAMLOOPS -- Chris Williams was one of the bright, shiny new objects obtained by the B.C. Lions this season and for the early portion of training camp stood out for all the wrong reasons.

It hasn’t been difficult to spot someone deemed possibly the most expensive Lions free agent signing in years working out by himself on the sidelines. The player signed by the CFL team to help jolt a fan base that didn’t resonate in larger numbers last year wasn’t drawing much return of his shiny new contract by spending the first week of camp on an exercise bike.

Nobody with the Lions, nor the 29-year-old himself, ever had any expectations to the contrary, mind you, owing to the fact he only underwent surgery for a torn ACL in late October, which caused him to become expendable by the Grey Cup champion Ottawa Redblacks.

As such, not even the Lions know what they really have in the player who effectively cost them offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye, as they viewed their salary cap issues in the off-season.

Williams has been many things during his four CFL seasons in Ottawa and with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Comparisons have been drawn with Henry (Gizmo) Williams and Jimmy (The Jet) Cunningham when he had a record 17 touchdowns in 2012, including six on special teams returns.

But before he joined his new team on the practice field Friday for the first time and began the next phase of his recovery, Williams was asked if another description of him was fair given what he had previously done to alter the history of three-down labour relations: Trail-blazer.

In 2013, the jet-quick wideout took the league in a new direction when he argued that Hamilton violated the terms of the collective bargaining agreement by not offering him a one year-plus option contract as require.

Through the efforts of his agent, Vancouver-based Dan Vertlieb, and his father, Art, also a respected B.C. attorney now a senior advisor to the CFL Players Associaiton, Williams was eventually able to spring free and sign with the New Orleans Saints.

More importantly, after a judicial review, the league was compelled to change course and through negotiation eventually agreed that veterans could sign one-year contracts without options.

It was an historic shift, and though he hadn’t thought much about his effect on the league lately because of his rehab, a small smile flashed across his face when Williams was asked what he has done to change the contractural fortunes of CFL veterans.

“Teams had a lot of control; too much control,” Williams said. “It was a situation where guys were being locked into deals that may not have been unfair but they didn’t know what they were getting into. That needed to be brought to the forefront.

“It took a lot of patience, mental toughness and lot of faith because there were some definite unsure times where I didn’t know what was going to happen. I had to stand my ground. I thought this needed to be done.”

There is some irony in the fact the player who made one-year veteran contracts happen in the CFL chose to sign for two seasons for the Lions. It might also prove to be beneficial. Though Williams began to increase his workload Friday, there’s no guarantee at all he’ll be ready by the June 24 season opener against Edmonton. Prior to camp, there were some estimates that Williams might not be ready until Labour Day, though those were rejected by the man who signed him for the Lions, coach/GM Wally Buono.

Nonetheless, Williams only underwent surgery Oct. 28, the same day another CFL veteran receiver, Andy Fantuz, suffered the same injury in Hamilton. Fantuz is nowhere near a return, recently signed by the Ticats to a front-office position.

But having turned in three straight CFL seasons in excess of 1,200 yards receiving plus become so dangerous on returns teams had to devise ways to keep the ball out of his hands, the Lions are convinced Williams will be worth the wait.

He’ll play the short-side wideout spot last occupied by Shawn Gore when he does come back on offence. He will ultimately spell off Chris Rainey on returns, a move the Lions have suggested will also create greater offensive opportunities for last year’s CFL all-star runback man.

The exercise in training camp has been to find adequate help to fill Williams’ spot on offence over the short term while complimenting Rainey should he need more rest later in the season. That competition, one of the best in camp, has been between rookies Corey Jones (Toledo) and Tyler Davis (Missouri Valley).

Firstly, however, the Lions’ bright shiny new object just has to get back on the field and test the speed that once made him a state 200-metre champion in New Mexico, reunited with the two Lions coaches who helped him become a standout in Hamilton, Khari Jones and Marcel Bellefeuille.

It’s OK to call him a trail-blazer too.

LIONS TALES: Buono said Friday the roster for the pre-season opener Tuesday on the road against the Calgary Stampeders, (6 p.m., TSN1040, No TV) as expected, will be laden with first-year players, though all four quarterbacks will be on the trip. Buono might get Jon Jennings and Travis Lulay a small amount of work before turning to settle whether Keith Price or rookie Alex Ross will take the third-string spot.

That race might be considered quite even to this point…. This year’s list of guest coaches includes a handful of familiar faces in Kamloops, like longtime Queen’s head man Pat Sheahan and Randy Melvin, who helped B.C. its last Grey Cup in 2011 before returning south. Ron Williams, who broke into the CFL with B.C. in 1996, is also here, along with Dean Valli, who ended his career with the Lions. Rounding out the list is Mark Banker, who spent the last two seasons as defensive coordinator at the University of Nebraska.