VANCOUVER — Defender Sheanon Williams was cleared to return to Vancouver Whitecaps activities and competition on Friday following an assessment by Major League Soccer's substance abuse and behavioral health program doctors and an investigation by the league.

Williams was serving a suspension stemming from an assault charge two weeks ago.

The assault charge against Williams in connection with an alleged domestic incident was stayed on June 19. The Crown has one year to re-file charges.

Williams was arrested June 15.

The 27-year-old defender voluntarily placed himself in the league's substance abuse and behavioral health program.

Williams will continue counselling upon return to the club.