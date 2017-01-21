MELBOURNE, Australia — Serena Williams' 17th appearance at the Australian Open remains on track — the 22-time Grand Slam singles champion beat fellow American Nicole Gibbs 6-1, 6-3 at Rod Laver Arena.

The 23-year-old Gibbs, making her 12th appearance overall at any major, had two game points at 1-1 in the second set, but allowed Williams to come back and break her serve.

Williams was broken at 5-2 while serving for the match, but did the same to Gibbs in the next game to complete the win in 63 minutes.

The six-time Australian Open champion advanced to the fourth round for the sixth year in a row since not playing here in 2011 due to a foot injury.

Aiming for a record 23rd Grand Slam singles title, Williams will next play Barbora Strycova, who beat Caroline Garcia in straight sets.