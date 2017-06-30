What will it take for the Sharks to keep Marleau and Thornton?

Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

The summer wind came blowin’ from across the league.

A wind of wild off-season change - with the first expansion draft in 17 years and a relatively flat salary cap - has made it one of the most unique summers in recent NHL history.

Seven coaching changes. Franchise foundation-shaking trades. At least seven starting goaltender swaps. 23 new roster spots thanks to the Vegas Golden Knights. More contract buyouts than any non-lockout adjustment.

And the winds of change kept blowing on Friday, on the eve of Free Agent Frenzy, when the Minnesota Wild dealt sought after defenceman Marco Scandella and forward Jason Pominville to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Tyler Ennis and Marcus Foligno.

At Noon ET, a handful of players were placed on unconditional waivers for the purposes of buying out their contract, including Michael Cammalleri, Jimmy Hayes, Jussi Jokinen, Mark Stuart, Devante Smith-Pelly, Ryan Murphy and Lance Bouma.

Those players joined the likes of Dan Girardi, Benoit Pouliot and Scott Hartnell to become unrestricted free agents as a result of the latest cap crunch.

For perspective, only four buyouts were executed last year on this date: Mason Raymond (Calgary), James Wisniewski (Carolina), Dennis Seidenberg (Boston) and Eric Nystrom (Nashville). This year, the NHL’s salary cap rose just $2 million - about 33 per cent less than the average league salary - leaving teams with tough decisions to make.

Virtually no team in the world’s smallest $4 billion industry has been unaffected thus far - either by the expansion draft or the salary cap squeeze. The beauty of the hockey world is that almost every move has a trickle-down effect on another team somewhere.

For instance, the Buffalo Sabres are believed to have made a pitch to land defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk. When the Sabres (who may not be out of the sweepstakes) sensed that they were perhaps not a frontrunner, they shifted their attention to Scandella on Friday.

Ennis was actually working out with close friend - and new teammate via trade - Jared Spurgeon when the deal was completed. The hockey world is indeed a small one.

“It’s a pretty neat story,” Spurgeon told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Connecting the dots in 31 different cities is like trying to work three moves ahead in a chess match. There are outliers, of course, but very few moves are ultimately independent of another.

Yes, there may not have been the jaw-dropping P.K. Subban for Shea Weber shakeup of last summer, but this off-season is still young.

So many questions still need answering on Saturday.

How much will Shattenkirk, TSN’s No. 1-ranked free agent, garner on the open market? Will longtime Sharks Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau stay swimming in the Bay Area? Where will the bevy of defencemen land? How many of the big name buyouts will find a new home? Will No. 2 all-time leading scorer Jaromir Jagr skate on?

Last July, the NHL’s free agent class was derided as a thin one. But that didn’t stop $433 million from flowing on Canada Day.

Then there are the trades. After a relatively quiet draft day - aside from Artemi Panarin and Brandon Saad changing sides - more dominos should fall.

Just on Friday, the Columbus Blue Jackets were a new team connected to Colorado’s Matt Duchene, a seemingly perpetual name atop TSN’s Trade Bait list. Duchene has also reportedly been pursued by the Nashville Predators for some time now, but he remains with the Avalanche.

For now.

Don’t worry. Fireworks will fly as Canada celebrates its 150th birthday.