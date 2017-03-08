Detroit Red Wings have recalled goaltender Jimmy Howard from his second conditioning stint with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.

Howard has been out since Dec. 20 with a knee injury, which he tweaked while playing with the Griffins on Feb. 8.

The 32-year-old won both of his starts with the Griffins after re-joining the team on March 4. He recorded a 21-save shutout against the San Antonio Rampage on Tuesday night.

In 17 games with the Red Wings this season, Howard owns a 5-7-1 record with a 1.96 goals against average and a .934 save percentage.

Petr Mrazek owns a 15-18-7 record as the starter for the Red Wings this season with a 2.98 GAA and a .902 save percentage.

The Red Wings (25-28-11) sit last in the Eastern Conference with 61 points through 64 games.

Howard posted a 14-14-5 record with a 2.80 GAA and a .906 save percentage last season while sharing starting duties with Mrazek.

Howard is signed through the 2018-19 season with a cap hit of $5.29 million.