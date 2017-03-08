40m ago
Wings recall Howard from conditioning stint
TSN.ca Staff
Detroit Red Wings have recalled goaltender Jimmy Howard from his second conditioning stint with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.
Howard has been out since Dec. 20 with a knee injury, which he tweaked while playing with the Griffins on Feb. 8.
The 32-year-old won both of his starts with the Griffins after re-joining the team on March 4. He recorded a 21-save shutout against the San Antonio Rampage on Tuesday night.
In 17 games with the Red Wings this season, Howard owns a 5-7-1 record with a 1.96 goals against average and a .934 save percentage.
Petr Mrazek owns a 15-18-7 record as the starter for the Red Wings this season with a 2.98 GAA and a .902 save percentage.
The Red Wings (25-28-11) sit last in the Eastern Conference with 61 points through 64 games.
Howard posted a 14-14-5 record with a 2.80 GAA and a .906 save percentage last season while sharing starting duties with Mrazek.
Howard is signed through the 2018-19 season with a cap hit of $5.29 million.