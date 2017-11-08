Washington Capitals backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer saw his record drop to 0-4-1 on the season with a 3-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old posted a 13-6-2 record last season spelling Braden Holtby, but has gotten off to a slow start this year.

Grubauer owns an .886 save percentage on the season, down from .926 a season ago, and has seen his goals against average rise from 2.04 to 3.70. He allowed 15 goals over his first three starts of the season, but has shown improvement since.

Grubauer stopped 29 of the 31 shots he faced Tuesday, with the team allowing an empty net goal late in the period, and has allowed just two goals in each of his past two starts

"I don't know what to tell you. I'm (expletive) sick of losing," Grubauer said after Tuesday's loss. "They put a couple of pucks on net early. It's all I can do, worry about the puck and stop the next puck and give the guys a chance to win."

Alex Ovechkin scored the lone goal for the Capitals, who managed only 25 shots on Sabres netminder Robin Lehner.

"We all feel terrible for him," Nicklas Backstrom said of Grubauer. "We wanted to give him a win, but unfortunately that wasn't tonight. But we will give him one because he deserves it. He deserves better."

Tom Wilson echoed Backstrom's thoughts on Grubauer.

"100 per cent," Wilson said when asked if there was regret the team hadn't gotten Grubauer a win. "It's really frustrating, he works real hard in practice, he's a great teammate, a hell of a goaltender so it sucks when you can't get him that win.

"He's going to keep showing up for us and we're going to hopefully get him a win here soon."