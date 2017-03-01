NEW YORK — Winnipeg Jets right-wing Patrik Laine has been named the NHL's rookie of the month for February.

Laine recorded 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 11 games last month, giving him 56 points in 56 games overall. He leads Toronto's Auston Matthews by one point in the rookie scoring race.

The Finnish teen closed February with a six-game point streak and registered his third career hat trick in a Feb. 14 game against Dallas. He became the first player in NHL history to post three hat tricks prior to his 19th birthday, and the first rookie with three in one season since 1992-93.

Matthews (eight goals, eight assists in 14 games) and Toronto teammate William Nylander (seven goals, six assists in 14 games) as well as Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray (5-2-2, 1.97 goals-against average , .936 save percentage, one shutout) were also considered.