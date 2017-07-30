Winnipeg to host UFC Fight Night at MTS Centre in December

Winnipeg's MTS Centre will host a UFC Fight Night event this December.

The mixed-martial arts promotion announced its fourth-quarter schedule on Saturday night, pegging Winnipeg to host the FOX UFC Fight Night on Dec. 16.

Eleven other events were announced from Oct. 7 to Dec. 30, spanning six countries. Winnipeg was the only Canadian city on the list.

Specific fights have not yet been announced.

Winnipeg hosted a UFC pay-per view event, UFC 161, in June 2013.