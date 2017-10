Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston left Sunday afternoon's game against the Arizona Cardinals with a shoulder injury and it is being reported that he is doubtful to return.

#Bucs QB Jameis Winston (shoulder) is doubtful to return. Ryan Fitzpatrick is in now — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2017

Winston exited in the second quarter with the Buccaneers already down 21-0. The QB was five of 10 for 61 yards at the time of his departure.

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Winston for the Bucs.