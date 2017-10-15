4h ago
Winston sustains shoulder injury against Cards
TSN.ca Staff
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston left Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with a shoulder injury. Following the game, Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter said that x-rays on Winston's shoulder were negative, but the coach didn't provide much more of an update beyond that
Winston exited in the second quarter with the Buccaneers down 21-0. The QB was five of 10 for 61 yards at the time of his departure.
Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Winston for the Bucs.