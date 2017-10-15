18h ago
Winston to have shoulder MRI Monday
TSN.ca Staff
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston left Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with a shoulder injury. Following the game, Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter said that X-rays on Winston's shoulder were negative. The quarterback will undergo an MRI on Monday.
Winston exited in the second quarter with the Buccaneers down 21-0. The QB was five of 10 for 61 yards at the time of his departure.
Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Winston for the Bucs. Fitzpatrick had a huge game off the bench, throwing for 22-32 for 290 yards and three touchdowns. But it wasn't enough to lead the Bucs back, falling 38-33.