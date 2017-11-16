Detroit Red Wings right winger Luke Witkowski has been suspended 10 games for leaving the bench during the line brawl that broke out against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

Witkowski was sent to the dressing room after fighting Brett Kulak with the Red Wings up 6-2 in the third period on Wednesday. After the fight, Witkowski pushed Kulak to the ground twice and challenged the Flames bench.

He was guided into the Red Wings bench by a referee, receiving a slash on the leg from Matthew Tkachuk as a he headed for the dressing room. Witkowski then returned to the ice as a brawl between the two teams broke out.

Tkachuk was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct on the play for spearing. Witkowski picked up three game misconducts and a five-minute major for his role in the brawl.

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced that Tkachuk will have a hearing Friday for "unsportsmanlike conduct."

Tkachuk blamed the ensuing brawl on Witkowski, arguing the 27-year-old was looking for a reason to return to the ice.

"Wisniewski, or whatever his name is, was just an absolute wrecking ball trying to start stuff, starting a complete circus with how many minutes left?" Tkachuk said. "It's a joke that a guy like that would... Just do something pretty stupid that kind of started everything. And then (he) turns back and chirps our whole bench, didn't want to go anywhere, so I just went over there to give him a little poke and tell him just to get out of here.

"He was just looking for an excuse to come back. It's just stupid."

"That's what I like to call old-time hockey," Witkowski said Wednesday night. "I think it's good for the game. It brings fans into the sport."

The two teams combined for 99 penalty minutes on the night.