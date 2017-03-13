SAINT-JEROME, Que. — A witness at Bertrand Charest's sex assault trial is testifying she saw the former ski coach fondle the breasts of a teammate in order to humiliate her during an overseas trip.

The woman told the court today she saw Charest on top of a female teammate on a bed in an apartment the team shared in Europe during the 1994-95 ski season.

She says Charest was pinning the young girl down on the bed, playing with her breasts and telling other people in the room he didn't think they were firm enough.

Charest is on trial on 57 charges, including sexual assault and breach of trust, in relation to 12 alleged victims between the ages of 12 and 19.

The court has begun watching a home video taken by Charest during the two-month trip to Europe in 1994-95.

The trial began March 2 and is expected to continue until the end of the month.