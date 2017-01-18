WASHINGTON — A vastly different team at home, the Wizards won their 13th consecutive game in Washington by edging the Memphis Grizzlies 104-101 Wednesday night behind two late layups from John Wall, who finished with 25 points and 13 assists.

James Ennis III missed a potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer for Memphis.

The Wizards are just 4-13 on the road but now 18-6 at home, where they've compiled their longest winning streak since a 15-game run in the 1988-89 season.

Washington never trailed and led by as many as 19 points in the first half, then held on after a 10-0 run by Memphis made it a two-point game with 2 1/2 minutes left. That's when Wall took over, scoring on consecutive drives.

Otto Porter Jr. scored 25 points on a career-high six 3s for the Wizards, who are 11-2 when he makes at least three in a game from behind the arc.

Memphis came in ranked No. 3 in the 30-team NBA in both opponent scoring average (99.1 points) and opponent field-goal percentage (43.5), but the Wizards were ahead 66-51 at halftime thanks to 53.3-per cent shooting.

Washington missed its first seven shots of the third quarter, allowing Memphis to make things competitive.

Porter opened the game by going 4 for 4 on 3-point tries in the first 7 1/2 minutes, and he added a pair in the fourth quarter to get the lead back up to 12.

But after Washington led 97-85 with 4 1/2 minutes to go, Marc Gasol and Mike Conley combined to score the game's next 10 points.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Gasol led Memphis with 28 points, and Conley had 20. Tony Allen fouled out with just under 6 1/2 minutes remaining. ... Went only 8 for 25 on 3s.

Wizards: Wall extended his steal streak to 29 consecutive games, the longest active run in the NBA. ... Wall picked up his ninth technical foul of the season. ... Washington was whistled twice for technicals for defensive 3-second violations in the first half. ... F Danuel House, out since November with a broken right wrist, had new tests that are being "checked out by a specialist," coach Scott Brooks said, adding that the team should know more this week about House's status.

BAD ON BACK-TO-BACKS

Washington plays again Thursday night at New York, and the Wizards have played poorly in the second game of back-to-backs, going 1-7. The good news for the Wizards? Their only victory in that situation came against the Knicks on Nov. 17.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host the Sacramento Kings on Friday to open a three-game homestand.

Wizards: After playing at the Knicks on Thursday night, Washington plays two more on the road, at Detroit, then Charlotte.

___

